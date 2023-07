Defeats would be disastrous for Rishi Sunak

The final 10 days of by-election campaigns cannot be overstated and, as the contests in Uxbridge and South Ruislip and Selby and Ainsty enter that period, Labour are odds-on to win in both.

Keir Starmer has said his party will throw everything at their campaigns as Labour bid to take two Tory seats, including one (Uxbridge and South Ruislip) that was vacated by the former-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Labour are out to achieve statement wins ahead of next year's general election and show that they are making rapid progress on the path to power. The Betfair Exchange odds indicate that they will do exactly that on 20 July.

The Somerton and Frome by-election is taking place the same day and the Conservatives are expected to lose there to the Liberal Democrats 1.071/14.

Labour backed to win North Yorkshire seat

Labour have been odds-on in Uxbridge and South Ruislip since betting got underway for the by-election.

Taking Johnson's old seat would be symbolic but it would arguably be bigger news if they were to win in the rural north Yorkshire consituency of Selby and Ainsty.

They started at just over evens there with the Tories odds-on to hold it, so Labour have gained support in the market as the campaign has gone on.

Now Labour are 1.271/4 to win and the Conservatives are out to 3.711/4, with the Liberal Democrats 21.020/1.

The constituency has always been held by the Conservatives and by the outgoing Nigel Adams, who resigned in solidarity with Johnson, since it was created at the 2010 general election.

Adams increased his vote share at every subsequent election and, in 2019, won a majority of 20,137.

A recent poll gave Labour a 12-point lead, with 41% backing them, compared to 29% for the Conservatives.

By-election defeats to sink Sunak?

Rishi Sunak was campaigning in Selby this weekend and he knows that defeat there would be an ominous sign for his party and his premiership. Sunak is MP for the nearby Richmond (Yorks) and one poll this week indicated that he could even be ousted there at the next general election.

At the moment, a Labour majority at the next UK general election is 1.48 on the Betfair Exchange.

A hung parliament is 4.1 and a majority for the Conservatives is out to 10.5.

Sunak is 13.012/1 to be replaced as Tory leader this year and, while those odds indicate that he is safe for now, defeats in all three 20 July by-elections will see him come under pressure.

Labour will take nothing for granted between now and the next general election which was expected to be in May 2024 but could be delayed until the autumn if the Tories want to hold on to power for as long as possible.

