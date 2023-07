Latest by-election odds from Betfair Exchange are bad news for Tories

Opponents heavy odds-on in three by-elections taking place today

Tories big outsiders in all three by-elections

The Conservatives could be set to lose three seats in Parliament according to Betfair Exchange odds that make the Tories huge outsiders for each of the three by-elections taking place today (July 19).

In all three seats up for grabs today, Betfair Exchange bettors make the ruling party long outsiders and their opponents short odds-on to win.

Boris Johnson's former constituency, Uxbridge and South Ruislip, is 1.11/10 to go into the hands of Labour with the Conservatives 9.28/1.

Consituents are voting in Selby and Ainsty following the resignation of MP Nigel Adams, and the seat is 1.171/6 to turn red. The Tories are 6.411/2 to hold.

Worse news comes from the westcountry where the Liberal Democrats are just 1.021/50 to claim Somerton and Frome.

And more electoral pain awaits Tories

And the bad news doesn't end there for the Tories - the Conservatives are big 10.09/1 outsiders to win a majority at the next election having once been odds-on for another victory.

Labour are 1.51/2 to claim enough seats to control the Commons.