Budget Odds: Build back better? Bet on what Rishi Sunak will say
The chancellor Rishi Sunak is the favourite to be Britain's next prime minister and you can bet on what he will say in his Budget 2021 as Max Liu reports...
The chancellor Rishi Sunak is odds-on to mention the government's plan to "Build Back Better" and "Unleash Britain's potential" when he delivers his eagerly-awaited budget today.
Sunak is 1/2 to use those phrases as he sets out his spending plans for Britain as it tries to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Brexit is also expected to be on agenda so it's 5/6 that "fishing"- an industry that was largely in favour of leaving the European Union but has arguably received a raw deal - will be mentioned.
Sunak is 6/5 to say there will be "Hard Choices" coming out of the pandemic.
You can get evens on Sunak mentioning the government's desire for Britain to be a "global trading nation" and that could be the bet of the day.
Want an outsider to back? Then how about Marcus Rashford 4/1, Brexit Dividend 6/1 or Great British Pub 9/1?
This will be Sunak's second budget, after he delivered his first less than a month after becoming chancellor early in February 2020.
He has maintained a high profile since then, announcing the furlough scheme - which is expected to be extended until the end of September - as the pandemic hit and introducing new measures as the crisis went on.
Sunak has achieved considerable popularity - of a level not seen for a chancellor since the heyday of Gordon Brown - and, even though his Eat Out to Help Out dining initiative has been cited as a factor in Britain's second wave of coronavirus, the 40-year-old is 4.3100/30 on the Exchange to be Britain's next prime minister.