Budget Odds: Build back better? Bet on what Rishi Sunak will say

The chancellor Rishi Sunak is odds-on to mention the government's plan to "Build Back Better" and "Unleash Britain's potential" when he delivers his eagerly-awaited budget today.

Sunak is 1/2 to use those phrases as he sets out his spending plans for Britain as it tries to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brexit is also expected to be on agenda so it's 5/6 that "fishing"- an industry that was largely in favour of leaving the European Union but has arguably received a raw deal - will be mentioned.

Sunak is 6/5 to say there will be "Hard Choices" coming out of the pandemic.

You can get evens on Sunak mentioning the government's desire for Britain to be a "global trading nation" and that could be the bet of the day.

Want an outsider to back? Then how about Marcus Rashford 4/1, Brexit Dividend 6/1 or Great British Pub 9/1?

This will be Sunak's second budget, after he delivered his first less than a month after becoming chancellor early in February 2020.

He has maintained a high profile since then, announcing the furlough scheme - which is expected to be extended until the end of September - as the pandemic hit and introducing new measures as the crisis went on.

Sunak has achieved considerable popularity - of a level not seen for a chancellor since the heyday of Gordon Brown - and, even though his Eat Out to Help Out dining initiative has been cited as a factor in Britain's second wave of coronavirus, the 40-year-old is 4.3100/30 on the Exchange to be Britain's next prime minister.

