Bettors backed Boris Johnson to leave office this year as the public awaited Sue Gray's report into illegal parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

On the Exchange, Johnson is 2.8415/8 to leave in 2022 having been 3.211/5 yesterday.

The report has been eagerly anticipated for months and is said to be damning of the prime minister. It is said to include 37 pages of text and nine photographs.

Johnson is 3.39/4 to be gone before the Conservative Party conference in September.

He would face a no confidence vote in the next few weeks if enough Tory MPs put in letters of no confidence.

PM under pressure

At the time of writing (10:45am on Wednesday), Johnson and his advisers are reading the report before it is released to the public.

Johnson, his wife Carrie Symonds and chancellor Rishi Sunak received fines for attending illegal parties.

The PM has been accused of lying to parliament because he told MPs that the Covid rules were followed at all times in Downing Street, and that parties did not take place.

Pressure on Johnson increased this week when a photograph of him drinking at a Downing Street gather during lockdown was published along with claims from former staffers that he knew all about the parties.

Our politics betting expert Paul Krishnamurty is convinced that the next month could see Johnson's premiership finished.

The PM will face Labour leader Keir Starmer at 12:00 before addressing parliament about the Gray report shortly afterwards.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the 7.613/2 favourite to replace Johnson as Tory leader with Jeremy Hunt following closely behind at 7.87/1.