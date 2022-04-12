Boris Johnson Odds: PM backed to leave after Partygate fine

Bettors backed Boris Johnson to leave as prime minister after he was fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking lockdown laws.

At the time of writing, as the markets react to the news, Johnson is 4.0 to leave office before the end of this month.

A no confidence vote in the prime minister this month is 2.265/4.

He is 3.412/5 to have gone by the Conservative Party conference in September.

The prices on a Johnson exit tumbled on Tuesday afternoon as the fallout began to reverberate around the country and pundits speculated about whether the PM would go sooner rather than later.

Labour Keir Starmer, the 4.67/2 favourite to be the next prime minister, immediately called on Johnson to resign.

Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak both received fixed term penalty notices for attending an illegal gathering while the UK was in lockdown due to emergency laws brought in by their government.

They are believed to be the first prime minister and chancellor to have broken the law while in office.

Carrie Johnson, the prime minister's wife, also received a fixed penalty notice.

Sunak, for so long the clear favourite to succeed Johnson, is out to 12.5 in the next Conservative leader betting. Liz Truss is the new favourite at 7.06/1.

A Conservative majority at the next general election is 3.39/4 with no over all majority the favourite at 1.9210/11.