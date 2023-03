Suspension could mean by-election

Boris Johnson is 4/1 to be the next leader of the Conservative Party - joint favourite with two other MPs - following his appearance at the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

The former-prime minister was questioned for three-and-a-half hours by the committee on Wednesday.

MPs investigating the partygate scandal and allegations that Johnson misled parliament over it denounced his "flimsy" explanations and suggested he had wrongly interpreted Covid guidance.

Suspension for Johnson could mean by-election

The committee will report back on its findings after Easter and conclude whether or not it believes Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons about Partygate.

They could impose sanctions on him, the most serious of which would be a suspension from the Commons for 10 days or more.

That would trigger a recall petition, allowing voters in Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency to trigger a byelection if 10% of them call for one.

The Tories are worried that they would lose the byelection in the current political climate.

Political journalists have asked if we are witnessing the death knell of Johnson's political career.

But the odds tell a different story with the ex-PM the 4/1 joint favourite, with Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch, to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader.

Sunak evens to leave in 2024

Johnson tried repeatedly to draw the current prime minister Rishi Sunak into the convtroversy yesterday, mentioning the then chancellor of the exchequer in ways which sounded like he was trying to implicate him.

Sunak is evens to leave next year when it is almost certain that there will be a general election.

It is difficult not to see Johnson's problems as good news for Labour, even if Sunak is trying to distance his government from its predecessors.

The Labour leader Keir Starmer is 1.351/3 on the Betfair Exchange to be Britain's next prime minister.

Labour are 1.758/11 to win a majority at the next general election which could be less than 18 months away. They are 1.241/4 to win the most seats.