The odds on Boris Johnson leaving office this year shortened after the Conservatives became the first ruling party to lose two by-elections on the same night for 30 years.

The prime minister is 2.9215/8 to go in 2022, although 2024 - the year when the next general election is scheduled to take place - is 2.767/4.

It was an abysmal night for the Tories and odds on them winning the most seats have drifted to 1.910/11 while Labout have shortened to 2.0811/10.

Johnson is 1.4640/85 to be replaced as their leader before the next election.

The Lib Dems' victory in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election was historic, with a a 30% swing and the biggest majority ever overtutned.

In Wakefield, Labour reclaimed its former red wall seat, with a swing of 12.7%.

Johnson has vowed to carry on but, within two hours of the by-election results, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden resigned.

My letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/xd5MtM2o3n -- Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 24, 2022

If Johnson does go - and bettors expect him to still be in place by Tory party conference in September - who will replace him?

Jeremy Hunt 6.6 is the favourite to be the next Conservative leader.

He's the most experienced of the leading candidates but Penny Mordaunt 7.2 and Lizz Truss 9.2 are also strong contenders.