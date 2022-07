Boris Johnson was backed into heavy odds-on to leave before the end of the month as more sensational developments unfolded at Westminster.

As ministers continued to resign, and backbench Conservative MPs called for Johnson to go, the odds on the prime minister leaving in July tumbled on the Exchange.

At the time of writing, he is 1.211/5 to leave before 31 July and 1.031/33 to go this year. As events accelerate, however, he could be gone within hours or days.

The Conservatives' 1922 Committee will meet this afternoon to discuss changing the rules so that the party can hold another confidence vote in the prime minister.

The current rules state that, having won one, the PM cannot face another vote for a year, but Tories appear determined to oust Johnson.

After Johnson faced Keir Starmer at a bruising PMQs, it was reported that Michael Gove had told the PM to quit.

Gove is an experienced politician, who played a key role in campaigning alongside Johnson for the UK to leave the European Union in 2016, and it is significant if Johnson has lost his backing.

Liam Fox, the former international trade secretary, wrote to Johnson telling him to step down.

Up and coming Tory ministers also turned against the prime minister with five, who had previoulsy been loyal, putting in a joint-resignation letter.

If the Tories do get Johnson out this week then there have been reports that the party could open the leadership contest next week with a view to having a successor in place by August.