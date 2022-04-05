French Presidential Election: Le Pen in range of a Trump-style upset as polls narrow

At this critical juncture in international affairs, the most significant national election of 2022 is suddenly on a knife-edge. The second most powerful politician in Europe, effectively the West's lead negotiator with Vladimir Putin, is locked in a tight race with a Russian-financed fascist who talks enthusiastically about allying with Putin's Russia. The implications could not be greater.

Le Pen rising rapidly in the betting

Just a fortnight ago, Emmanuel Macron was almost universally regarded a certainty. Betfair traders backed his odds down to 1.071/14 but the polls have since narrowed. After yesterday's Harris survey put Marine Le Pen within 3% for a theoretical, second-round match-up, the incumbent President is out to 1.251/4, implying an 80% chance of winning a second term.

The election is a two-stage process. The first round on Sunday involves a wide slate of candidates, which are then whittled down to the leading pair, who go forward to a run-off two weeks later.

One important difference with UK and US elections is the record of opinion polls. Perhaps because there are so many candidates, polls tend to be comparitively consistent and, in 2017, impressively accurate. See the recent surveys below.

It would therefore be dangerous to dismiss these tighter polls as outliers. The trend definitely shows Le Pen with momentum. 3% is the closest she has ever been in a head-to-head poll against Macron, who enjoyed a double-digit advantage throughout most of his term.

Much has changed since 2017

It is a far cry from 2017, when Macron trounced Le Pen by an enormous 32% margin. As when her father Jean-Marie reached the 2002 run-off, once faced with a binary choice, French voters across the spectrum united to reject fascism. So what has happened?

Macron came to power as a fresh face, uninhibited by personal or party baggage. Everything fell his way, as principal right-wing opponent Francois Fillon was hit by a corruption scandal. His popularity was always likely to wane and so it proved. Just a few months into his term, his approval rating fell by a third, to below 40%.

Kremlin-backed populism is thriving

Meanwhile the electorate and discourse has continued to shift ever further to the Right. Le Pen isn't the only far-right candidate. Journalist Eric Zemmour (also pro-Russia and backed by the Kremlin) entered the fray and rose to a peak of 18% in the betting. He has fallen back in recent weeks, with Le Pen the beneficiary. Furthermore, the mainstream right Republican candidate, Valerie Pecresse, has flopped. The Right is uniting around Le Pen.

The centre-left has collapsed. The Socialists won the Presidency in 2012 and retain a strong presence in local government but their candidate Anne Hidalgo is stuck on an atrocious 2%. That places her fourth among the four left candidates - behind Communist Fabien Roussel, the Green's Yanick Jadot and most significantly, veteran left populist Jean-Luc Melonchon.

Populism is sweeping through the discourse. Simplistic, binary narratives are the mark of 21st century politics. Here, that could spell deep trouble for Macron.

Both Far-Left and Far-Right portray him as the 'corrupt establishment', 'the candidate of the rich', of the EU and other 'globalist' institutions.

They are making hay with the so-called 'Mckinseygate' scandal, regarding public contracts to consultancy firms. Whilst an important matter relevant to many countries, it is eerily reminiscent of the overblown Hillary Clinton email scandal.

For years, I've been tweeting about the 'Yellow Vests' being part of a Putinist strategy employed across Western democracies. Billed as a populist Left revolt, prompting months of violent protest, initially concerned with inequality, it soon expanded to demonising the EU and other international institutions. Russian state media and their vast social media network amplified the protests and weaponised footage, just as they did on behalf of Trump.

Recent poll had 40% of Melonchon supporters switching to Le Pen in second round.



The Yellow Vests active measure worked a treat. -- Political Gambler (@paulmotty) February 4, 2021

The effect has been to turn socialists against the centre and more open to ignore Le Pen's fascism in favour of her 'anti-establishment' credentials. It is clearly visible in the polls.

Rising pessimism in France.

Polls suggest that if Le Pen wins the presidency, now a real possibility, it will be thanks to the Far Left voters. Bleak. pic.twitter.com/BrKNlvw6fa -- Agnes C. Poirier (@AgnesCPoirier) March 31, 2022

Thus, the fortnight in between rounds one and two will involve a very different narrative to 2017. Rather than uniting against Le Pen, this could turn into a referendum on Macron. Not promising for an incumbent with 40% approval.

Lower turnout could hurt Macron

The turnout will be critical. In recent weeks, Macron has repeatedly urged voters to turn out. Lack of enthusiasm this time from lukewarm progressives could ruin him. On the other hand, one-sided elections can produce apathy. The tightening of this race could help Macron, as moderate voters now wake up to the very real threat from Le Pen.

I don't expect any shocks in the first round. A few weeks ago I put up Le Pen at 2.47/5 in our Politics Live blog to win between 20.0 and 24.99% in the first round. That is now a 1.55 chance and expected to land. A cover on the next band up, 25-29.99% at 10.09/1 is in order. Its possible that more votes could transfer from right-wing alternatives. Macron is 1.558/15 to finish in that band and the tricast, with Melonchon finishing third, is a mere 1.21/5 chance.

All very predictable on paper and I wouldn't bet against any of those favourites. However everything is up for grabs in the following fortnight as that binary choice is crystalised.

Right now, I still favour Macron to win with a few percentage points to spare, but we've seen this movie before.

Do not underestimate the ability of social media populism to swing elections late in the day.

It is perfectly plausible that Le Pen can repeat the famous Trump and Brexit upsets of 2016.

Follow Paul on Twitter and check out his website, Political Gambler.

