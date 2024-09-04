NFL Week One Tips: Derrick at the double for Ravens

Chiefs kick-off campaign against the Ravens

NFL heads to Brazil for the first time

Rodgers' sexy Jets kick-off Monday Night Football schedule

The NFL is coming out swinging for the new season with a fantastic slate of Week One games to really get us up and running for the new campaign.

Can the Chiefs make it three in a row? Can Aaron Rodgers inspire the Jets? Will Caleb Williams live up to the hype? None of these questions will be answered in Week One, which is traditionally a big fat liar of a week, but we can't wait for it nonetheless.

So lets saddle up for what should be a thrilling ride in the 2024 NFL season...

NFL Week One

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (01:20 BST Friday)

Match Odds: 5/42.25 | 4/61.67

Handicap: Chiefs -3

Total Points: 46.5

The NFL aren't messing about with the season kick-off, sending MVP Lamar Jackson to Arrowhead for an instant shot at revenge after a chastening AFC Championship loss at home in January.

Patrick Mahomes and squad lost the season opener to Detroit last year and you wouldn't be shocked if a fired-up Ravens outfit came in and got the 'W' - especially if they make full use of new signing Derrick Henry.

Inexplicably, the best rushing team in the league last year ran the ball just six times in the AFC title game against the Chiefs and let Jackson make 37 throws - that was criminal play calling but they'll run the rock this time with Henry, who after all still came second in rushing yards in the NFL despite playing for a lowly Titans team that opposition defences just stacked the box on.

Henry also just so happens to average more yards per game against the Chiefs (112!) than anyone else in the league and has scored eight TDs in six games, so we'll back a player prop double on 80+ yards and a score which seems perfectly reasonable.

I'm much happy backing Henry's player prop than the result. The best gameplan against Mahomes is to keep him off the field, and the Ravens have the tools to do it, but their new offensive line is a slight worry so if pushed I'd back the champs straight up.

Recommended Bet Back Derrick Henry 80+ rush yards & TD @ SBK 5/2

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles (01:20 BST)

Match Odds: 11/102.11 | 8/111.73

Handicap: Eagles -2.5

Total Points: 48.5

The NFL bounces into Brazil for the first time with a big-name match-up between sides poles apart at the end of last season as Green Bay finshed like a train while the wheels fell off the Eagles - going 1-5 before a play-off humiliation against the Bucs.

Jordan Love and his exciting young receivers will burn the second-worst secondary in the league last season if their rookie corners can't significantly improve that unit - but the Eagles adding Saquon Barkley to a star-studded offensive mix means they should be an elite points-scoring crew this season.

Making such a unique trip to Sao Paulo for the first game of the season adds an unwanted layer of mystery to just how this one will go, but I'm going with the Packers team that finished strong to carry that momentum into this season.

Love has a new contract and plenty of continuity with his young receivers and Josh Jacobs looks a smart addition, while Jalen Hurts has a new OC, no pre-season and no real home advantage for this one - Philly may well be the better side over the season but the Pack can catch them cold down in Brazil.