World Darts Championship Day 8 Tips: Dirk could be a dark horse

Luke Littler secured his spot in the third round of the World Championship on Saturday night, producing the greatest set of darts in history en route to doing so with winning legs in 11, 10 and 11 darts in the deciding set and came agonisingly close to pinning his fifth nine dart leg of 2024. The Nuke is now 7/24.50 to hit one during this tournament.

Dirk could be a dark horse

Dirk van Duijvenbode's form over recent months has certainly got people excited that maybe the Dutchman is returning to somewhere near his best.

After a shoulder injury derailed his progress in 2023, there were serious concerns that we'd not see him compete at the latter stages of big events for some time but with runs to the semi-final of the Players Championship Finals and the quarters of the European Championship, Dirk may well be ready to deliver on the world stage once more.

The Aubergenius has won three of his last four matches against Madars Razma, including their one meeting on a big stage which came at the European Championship a couple of years ago.

I'm backing the heavy scorer to hit 7+ 180s and win the match at 7/42.75.

Edhouse Ultras Assemble

European Champion Ritchie Edhouse gets his World Championship campaign up and running on Sunday and will head to the palace full of confidence, doing so as a seeded player for the very first time in his career.

Looking to do something he's never previously done and make it through to the last 32 of the biggest tournament of all, he has already had the best year of his career and will be hoping to make another statement on a big stage.

Standing in his way, Ian White, a player who is also competing in his first match of the event having had a bye through his first after his opponent withdrew through illness.

The pair have met eight times previously with Madhouse coming out on top in six of them, including the last five.

There have been signs of late that White has recaptured a bit of the form that allowed him to have a run to the quarter-finals of this event back in 2014 and I think he'll be good to take a set in this one but am still backing Edhouse to win 3-1 at 5/23.50.

