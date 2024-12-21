World Darts Championship Day 7 Tips: Scutt and Heta to serve up a treat

Scutt has been superb

Connor Scutt put in one of the stand out performances of the opening round of this year's World Championship, averaging just shy of 102 in beating Ben Robb 3-0 and it was no surprise at all to see the 28-year-old deliver such an assured display on the biggest stage of all.

Having dropped off the tour at the end of last year's tournament, he has proven to be a perfect example of how to utilise the opportunities available to non-tour card holders to ensure he regained his professional status at the next possible chance.

Finishing top of the Challenge Tour order of merit, he came here in great form and as a result, is already up inside the top 64 in the world. He has great on stage presence and certainly won't be intimidated or overawed by the occasion at any point.

Up next for him, a good friend of his in Damon Heta, a player who has picked up two more Pro Tour titles in 2024 and someone who time and time again, we expect to deliver on the big stage.

The pair have met twice before with one win each but this will be their first encounter on a big stage and I'm expecting fireworks. I'm backing a slightly ambitious 11+ 180s and 2+ Bull Finishes at 15/28.50.

Recommended Bet Back 11+ 180s & 2+ Bull Finishes SBK 15/2

Littler to deliver again

After his Ally Pally exploits 12 months ago that saw him catapult this sport to new heights,

Luke Littler returns to the stage tonight as the winner of 10 PDC titles including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts. The teenage sensation is up against Ryan Meikle, the player to overcome Fallon Sherrock in the opening round.

Two players who like to play at different paces but as The Nuke has shown previously, he will not be thrown or disrupted by the lack of rhythm in the match, he can adapt and produce brilliance however the game unfolds.

Having already produced four perfect legs in his maiden year as a professional, Luke Littler is 33/134.00 to hit a nine-darter on the biggest stage in darts.

Recommended Bet Back Luke Littler to hit a 9 darter SBK 33/1

With Littler such an overwhelming favourite to win the match and understandably so because of his form and Meikle's performance level against Sherrock, there's not a great deal of value but I do like the look of Luke Littler to Have 1+ 80+ Checkout in Each Set at 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back Luke Littler to have 1+ 80+ checkout in each set SBK 6/1

Now read more UK Sports tips and previews here.