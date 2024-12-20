World Darts Championship Day 6 Tips: MvG won't have things his own way

At the biggest tournament in the calendar, there will always be sensational displays, shocks and seeds tumble and so far this year has certainly delivered.

On Thursday night it was former champion Michael Smith's turn to be eliminated from the tournament, following in the footsteps of James Wade and Mike de Decker as other big name players to exit in the early rounds. Tonight it's the turn of three-time world champ Michael van Gerwen to take to the oche, and he might not have matters all his own way.

MvG might have a task on his hands

Michael van Gerwen has had a pretty indifferent year by his incredibly high standards. Taking until September to pick up his first ranking titles of the year, he comes into this tournament without a big major to his name.

For many years he had been a player with a real aura and fear factor, but after a number of months where he's been as likely to average in the 80s as he is over a ton, there's a chance that his first opponent this year could cause him some trouble.

James Hurrell was excellent on the outer ring against Jim Long earlier this week but didn't score anywhere near as heavily as he can.

Whilst Hurrell has said himself that he can now treat this game as a free hit, I think he'll also know that MvG is very beatable at the moment and is looking arguably more vulnerable than ever.

I think Hurrell will make life difficult for The Green Machine so backing him to take a set but MvG to come through 3-1 migt pay dividends at 21/103.10.

Recommended Bet Back MvG to win 3-1 SBK 21/10

Wessel to win

Wessel Nijman has never before won a game on the Alexandra Palace stage but is still sixth favourite at 25/126.00 to go all the way and get his hands on the Sid Waddell trophy on January 3rd.

Whilst that may be slightly ambitious, he is in the quarter of opportunity and given the level of performances he's produced on television of late, I certainly expect him to pick up at least a couple of wins.

I'm backing him to come through his opener with ease and whilst there's no value in backing 3-0, even though I don't expect the game to go deep I like the look of Nijman to win the match and throw 6+ 180s at 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back Nijman to win & throw 6+ 180s SBK 13/8

