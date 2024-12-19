World Darts Championship Day 5 Tips: Back Bully Boy to make a mark

Luke Humphries 11/4 3.75 to retain title

Bully Boy to put in a statement display

Springer and Williams to play out an Ally Pally classic

Claim your completely FREE Acca on the World Darts Championships

With Luke Littler not in action until Saturday, he is still the 15/82.88 favourite to go one better in this tournament than he did last year and get his hands on the trophy, with the reigning champion Luke Humphries 11/43.75 to successfully defend his title.

Bully Boy to put down marker

World number two Michael Smith hasn't really been talked about a great deal in the build up to this year's World Championship despite being 18/119.00 to go all the way and lift the Sid Waddell trophy for a second time, but his recent record in this event is pretty impressive having made the final three times in the last six years, picking up one title and hitting a nine darter along the way.

Whilst it's not necessarily been consistent, there have certainly been signs that Bully Boy's scoring power is returning to somewhere near its best over recent months and even though he is defending a lot of prize money, I don't expect that to have any bearing on the way he performs.

His opening assignment is the same opponent he faced in his first match as defending champion 12 months ago, Kevin Doets. A player making very steady progress on the circuit, it wouldn't be surprising if he were the next player to have a breakthrough season.

The St Helen's man was triumphant on that occasion in what was a great contest and they have met once since with the same outcome.

Despite averaging below 90 in his opener, Smith will be aware of the Dutchman's ability. I think the match will go long, therefore I am backing a slightly ambitious Smith to win and hit 8+ 180s at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Michael Smith to win & hit 8+ 180s SBK 11/4

Springer could spring a surprise

Semi-finalist 12 months ago Scott Williams always seems to pick up a bit of form at this time of year and after making a few changes to his equipment lately, he is looking a real danger ahead of this tournament. With a run to the quarter-finals of the Players Championship Finals recently and given how much he loves the raucous crowd at Ally Pally, you'd never bet against him doing something special in this event.

As for his opponent Niko Springer, many people are predicting that he could be a surprise package and that this could well be the stand out first round tie. The winner of three development tour titles this year, his form at times has been frightening and in a tasty section of the draw with Rob Cross awaiting the winner, this really could get tasty!

I'm expecting high quality from both and at 2/13.00 like the look of 10+ 180s & 1+ Bull Finishes in the Match.

Recommended Bet Back 10+ 180s & 1+ Bull Finishes between Williams and Springer SBK 2/1

Now read more UK Sports tips and previews here.