World Darts Championship Day 4 Tips: Back Williams to win
Heading into day four at the World Darts Championship, we've already seen a bit of everything at Alexandra Palace, including a player struggling to find his way up onto the stage and some captivating comebacks.
Just the four matches to come on Wednesday with Jim Williams kicking off proceedings against Paolo Nebrida. The Welshman, who has openly admitted time and time again that this sport is just a hobby for him and that his full-time job takes priority, has had an indifferent year.
Really poor in his defeat at the Players Championship Finals last month but on more than one occasion, all elements of his game have come together on this iconic stage and he has made it to the last 32 on his last couple of visits, beating James Wade and Peter Wright along the way.
A frustrating talent due to his sometimes wavering commitment to the sport but I expect him to come through this clash and with relative ease against an opponent making his third appearance in this tournament but still awaiting his first win in Nebrida.
Whilst he troubled Simon Whitlock last year, it was in a low quality encounter and I expect his Welsh opponent today to control the tie.
I'm backing him to win with a -1.5 handicap at 4/51.80.
Asp to put down a marker
Nathan Aspinall crashed out of the 2024 World Championship in bitterly disappointing fashion. Losing 3-0 to Ricky Evans averaging 90, The Asp was struggling with a number of things 12 months ago but since having surgery earlier this year, he seems to have a different outlook, perspective and is slowly returning to the gritty and great to watch Asp of old.
The Stockport man has taken up running when away at tournaments and it's something that's benefitting him both physically and mentally.
Taking on American qualifier Leonard Gates who came through unconvincingly against Cameron Menzies to set up this clash and at 11/82.38 I'm backing Aspinall to win the match without dropping a set.
