World Darts Championship Day 3 Tips: Back De Decker and De Graaf to win

De Decker won't be derailed

De Decker is 25/1 26.00 to win the World Championship

De Graaf shouldn't have problems

De Decker to show why he's The Real Deal

Mike De Decker is the first seeded player to take to the stage on day three of the tournament, the sixth favourite at 25/126.00 to go all the way and lift the trophy.

He'll be hoping to emulate the performance levels that saw him get his hands on a first major trophy back in October, where he beat the likes of Luke Humphries, Gary Anderson and James Wade en route to glory.

Since that win, the difference in his on stage presence has been remarkable. Having said himself that he now takes to the big stages with the confidence and belief that he has done for a while on the floor will only aid him further.

Practicing more than ever and reaping the rewards, De Decker is 10/111.91 to win and hit the most 180s in his opener and whilst he's taking on a Luke Woodhouse who looked fantastic in spells during his match against Lourence Ilagan, the Englishman will have to perform at a consistently high level if he's to prevent the Belgian from advancing through to the post-Christmas action.

These two have met twice previously, the Grand Prix champ coming out on top way back in 2015, with Woody winning their most recent contest on the Euro Tour in June.

Recommended Bet Back Mike De Decker to hit the most 180s & win SBK 10/11

De Graaf to get off to a flyer

Last year, Jeffrey De Graaf made his third appearance at the iconic Alexandra Palace and for the first time, picked up a couple of wins over Ritchie Edhouse and Jose De Sousa.

He went on to have a successful campaign at Q-School in January and as well as making the quarter-finals of the World Cup representing Sweden for the first time, De Graaf also had a run to the final of Players Championship 10 and picked up three titles on the Nordic and Baltic Tour.

De Graaf is up against a man making history this week in Rashad Sweeting, who is set to become the first player from the Bahamas to feature in the PDC World Darts Championship.

Sweeting earned his place in the tournament after winning two of the four events held by the Championship Darts Latin America and Caribbean Tour in 2024, and as a result, topped the Order of Merit.

This is undoubtedly the biggest moment in Sweeting's career but I don't think there'll be a fairytale ending , I'm backing De Graaf to win, hit the most 180s and highest finish at 4/51.80.