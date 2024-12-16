World Darts Championship Day 2 Tips: Machine Gun to march on

Humphries 3/1 4.00 to win the tournament after opening victory

Wattimena to win against Wade

Plaisier to make dream start at the Palace

Claim your completely FREE Acca on the World Darts Championships

Luke Humphries was far from his blistering best on the opening night but did exactly what he needed to in order to progress. Cool Hand is 3/14.00 to successfully defend his crown, with Luke Littler the 7/42.75 favourite and two-time champion of the world Gary Anderson available at 10/111.00.

Machine against Machine Gun

Four time semi-finalist at the World Championship, James Wade is in action on Monday and could well be in a spot of bother.

His opponent, Jermaine Wattimena put in the performance of the opening night at Ally Pally, averaging just shy of 99 in a 3-0 win over Switzerland's Stefan Bellmont and in the form of his life, The Machine Gun is confident that he can end 2024 on a real high.

Wattimena came out on top in his most recent meeting with Wade at the European Championship and I think there's value in backing him to get the better of The Machine again and hit the highest finish of the contest at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back Jermaine Wattimena to win and hit the highest checkout SBK 2/1

Tournament underdogs to triumph

There has been more excitement around underdogs and potential breakthrough stars this year than ever before, largely due to the unpredictable nature of a lot of major tournaments in 2024. One player who probably hasn't received enough praise in that regard, in my opinion, is Niels Zonneveld.

Back in October, the Dutchman reached the semi-final of a Euro Tour event for the first time and as very steadily been going about his business, is improvements are clear to see.

Whilst Robert Owen has produced some decent stuff in spells this year, he is also playing with the pressure of trying to retain his tour card privileges for next year.

I'm backing Zonneveld to win this one 3-1 at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Niels Zonneveld to win 3-1 SBK 11/4

Plaisier to put on a show

Non-Tour Card holder Wesley Plaisier is a player being tipped as a potential spoiler in the top section of the draw, largely due to a number of incredible performances and runs in Players Championship events this year.

Reaching three finals and picking up one title, he has beaten the likes of Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Ryan Searle and Josh Rock whilst posting some mightily impressive numbers on the floor.

Making his debut on the biggest stage of all, I'm backing the Dutchman to win his match, hit the most 180s & highest checkout at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Wesley Plaisier to win, hit the most 180s & highest checkout SBK 6/4

Now read our Ultimate Guide to the World Darts Championship here.