World Darts Championship Day 13 Tips: Rydz to run riot again

Rydz has been the star of the show

Dobey and Doets to deliver

Expect Dobey to maintain the level produced against Josh Rock

Three of the North East's finest in Chris Dobey, Callan Rydz and Ryan Joyce have delivered standout performances at this year's World Championship and are all back in action today.

Rydz has caused a riot

Callan Rydz put a huge marker down in his opening game, averaging around the 107 mark and backed that up by showing a different side to his game in beating Martin Schindler, having to dig deep and grind out the results when he had a little more trouble at the back end of legs.

For a long while against reigning UK Open Champion Dimitri van den Bergh he was on course to produce the highest ever average on the Ally Pally stage and even though it dipped towards the end, he still became just the fifth player in history to produce two 105+ averages in a single World Championship tournament.

His maturity and mental strength have been highlighted a lot this tournament already but given the way he is managing games, handling big pressure moments and conducting himself up on stage, there is a lot for the rest of the field to worry about.

Rydz hadn't had the most pleasing 18 months in big televised tournaments heading to Ally Pally and it's remarkable to think that a few months ago his future in the game was a little uncertain, but everything seems to have come together at the perfect time for him and I don't see things changing when he takes on Rob Owen.

The Welshman certainly deserves praise for the way he has fought to retain his tour card privileges for 2025, averaging 94 across the games he's played but based on what we've seen so far, it's hard to see past a Rydz win.

I'm backing the 26-year-old to hit the highest checkout and win at 11/102.11.

Doets against Dobey should be a delight

Chris Dobey's Last 32 match against Josh Rock had all the ingredients to be a quality Ally Pally contest and it certainly didn't disappoint.

Hollywood won the contest with a superb double double finish having scored and finished well throughout the match and I think his match against Kevin Doets could also be a belter.

Doets again pulled off a spectacular comeback on the Ally Pally stage to get the better of Krzysztof Ratajski and book his spot in the Last 16 for the very first time. Having struggled to find his range in the opening couple of sets, he showed great resilience to dig in, up his level and overturn the deficit, with a stunning 170 and some incredible clutch finishes along the way.

The Dutchman has so often been the nearly man when it's come to qualifying for big TV tournaments this year but he really is making the most of his second Ally Pally campaign.

Dobey has won their last two games with very strong performances but given the battling qualities shown by Doets, I'm staying clear of the outright market in this one.

Instead I like the look of Chris Dobey to average +95.5 at 5/61.84.

I'm also tempted by 15+ 180s & 2+ Bull Finishes in the Match at 7/24.50, between them they hit 17 180s in the last round.