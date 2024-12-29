World Darts Championship Day 12 Tips: Cool Hand to continue quest for glory

Luke Humphries 5/2 3.50 to retain title

Cool Hand to let his darts do the talking

Price to edge the all Welsh battle

Heading into day 12 of this year's World Championship, Luke Humphries is available at 5/23.50 to successfully defend his title. Chris Dobey, who was mightily impressive in his third round tie against Josh Rock, is 18/119.00 to go all the way for the very first time.

Humphries dishing out hidings

The reigning World Champion has a remarkable ability to make a very strong performance and high 90s average look like a stroll in the park and that's exactly what he did last time out against Nick Kenny. Averaging in excess of 98, Cool Hand really went through the gears getting better and better as the contest went on, without needing to exert himself or find his A game.

There's been a lovely level of needle in the build up to this one with both players firing their shots at each-other but even though Peter Wright looked very good in beating the in-form Jermaine Wattimena last time out, I think Humphries will have far too much for him on Sunday night.

Snakebite, visibly struggling with a chest infection, produced some of his best darts in front of television camera for quite some time but averaging in the 80s in his six matches prior, there are certainly question marks over whether he can replicate or maybe even improve his level.

Even though Cool Hand hasn't had to produce his best yet, I think he'll want to put on a show and lay down a marker in this one and I'm backing him to win the match and hit 9+ 180s at 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet Back Luke Humphries to win & hit 9+ 180s SBK 11/8

Price powering through

In the battle between Welsh number one Jonny Clayton and the nation's number two Gerwyn Price, I'm backing The Iceman to come out on top.

The Ferret has come through two ludicrously dramatic and pretty hectic contests to set up this Last 16 match and whilst he's looked fantastic in spells and taken out some whopping finishes, it just feels like something special is brewing for Price again.

For the first three sets against Joe Cullen he looked immaculate and there are undoubtedly signs that the 2021 winner of the Sid Waddell trophy is returning to his box office best.

Price was noticeably infuriated with a number of his darts at tops and tens in particular against The Rockstar but found enough to edge over the line. Having fallen out of love with the game somewhat a year ago, saying to me in an interview that he didn't even want to take to the stage for his opener, his demeanour is now completely different.

It feels like we're about to see something explosive from the Welshman on a big stage again and I think it could be on the Ally Pally stage, quite possibly in this match against his World Cup teammate.

At 5/61.84 I'm backing Price to average in excess of 94.5 in the match, I also like the look of Price to win and hit 2+ Bull finishes at 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Gerwyn Price to average +94.5 SBK 5/6

Recommended Bet Back Gerwyn Price to win & hit 2+ bull finishes SBK 10/1

