World Darts Championship Day 11 Tips: Dobey and Rock to delight

Luke Humphries is now 9/4 3.25 to retain his title

Dobey and Rock could play out a classic

Searle to back up super opening performance

Michael van Gerwen returns to the stage on Saturday evening and is currently 13/27.50 to add a fourth world title on January 3rd, with Luke Humphries 9/43.25 after his solid third round win, and I fancy him to go on and retain his title.

Recommended Bet Back Luke Humphries to win the World Championship SBK 9/4

Dobey to bring floor form to big stage

Chris Dobey may not have had the greatest 2024 when it comes to big televised tournaments but having put significant work into improving his floor game he has reaped the rewards, picking up three Players Championship titles.

After his agonising quarter-final defeat on the Ally Pally stage 12 months ago, Dobey will be feeling confident that he's getting all elements of his game to click at just the right time for another deep run in London.

Taking on Josh Rock for a spot in the fourth round, this game could be pretty explosive and I'm expecting a high quality contest with a lot of maximums hit.

The pair have met four times previously and it's usually a very watchable contest. Hollywood has come out on top in their last two clashes, averaging around the ton mark on both occasions.

I'm backing Dobey to average over 94.5 at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Debby to average +94.5 SBK 5/6

Sublime Searle to bring A game

Ryan Searle came into this World Championship knowing that he'd not produced anywhere near his A game on the Alexandra Palace stage for quite a while. One of the best tops hitters in the world, he soon put that right with a straight sets win and really strong display on the outer ring against Matt Campell.

One thing that's certain about Searle is that he will start 2025 incredibly well and pick up a title within the opening few weeks, that's just what he does! Building on that one title in a calendar year though has proven difficult for the 37-year-old.

He came agonisingly close on the Euro Tour a few months ago, when he missed seven darts to clinch his biggest title in PDC darts. He's responded remarkably well to that crushing defeat and I fancy him to come through his game against Ryan Joyce.

Heavy Metal was clinical on the outer ring and will need that efficiency when he takes on Relentless.

Joyce, responsible for taking care of 13th seed Danny Noppert last time out and whilst he has previously made the quarter-final of this event, I think he will come unstuck against Searle.

I'm backing Searle to hit the most 180s and Win at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Searle to hit the most 180s & win SBK 5/4

