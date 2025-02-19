Premier League Darts Night 3 Dublin Tips: Back Cool Hand to continue quest for glory

Luke Littler now 5/4 2.25 to defend title

Luke Humphries will be feeling fresh

MvG to put in another standout quarter-final display

Before a dart was thrown in this year's Premier League, Luke Littler was the favourite to successfully defend the title he won back in May.

He's now 5/42.25, having picked up his first nightly win in Glasgow. Luke Humphries was the standout performer in the League phase last year, the only player with a running average in excess of a ton. He's 2/13.00 to add a first Premier League title to his ever growing list of major triumphs.

Four tasty and intriguing quarter-final ties lie ahead and I'm backing 6+ 100+ Checkouts in the QFs at 1/12.00.

Cool Hand to take care of The Bullet

Competing in this tournament for the first time in a decade, Stephen Bunting is still searching for his first win in this year's Premier League.

After a blistering start to 2025, Bunting is yet to replicate the level that saw him claim glory in Bahrain and finish runner-up at the Dutch Darts Masters in January before a run to the quarters of the Winmau World Masters.

Of course he has enough experience to know that this competition is a marathon not a sprint. He has plenty of time to get to grips with things.

Humphries has come out on top in four of their last five meetings but The Bullet did triumph in their only clash so far this year.

Cool Hand has afforded himself the luxury of being able to pick and choose the floor events he takes part in while competing every Thursday evening. Prior to the campaign getting underway, he highlighted that one of the keys to flourishing in the big televised events is not burning yourself out.

He'll be feeling fresh for Dublin and I think he'll progress to the final four on night three.

Price good value to deny The Nuke

Gerwyn Price is one of few players on the planet to actually boast a positive head-to-head record against Luke Littler, coming out the victor on five of the nine occasions their paths have crossed, including the four most recent.

The majority of their matches have been incredibly high quality and I'm expecting more of the same in this one. At 9/43.25, The Iceman is good value to get another win under his belt.

Cross to get rare Premier League win over Aspinall

In 2024, Voltage and The Asp played five times in this competition and it's the 2023 Matchplay Champion who came out on top every time.

Rob Cross was sensational in the first half of his match against Luke Littler last week where he punished just about every bad visit from his opponent to take a 5-1 lead.

Cross was magnificent but a spectacular comeback from the World Champion condemned Cross to a pretty crushing defeat.

I think he'll bounce back in style this week and, at 5/61.84, I like the look of Voltage averaging +96.5 in this one.

MvG to put in another stellar performance

Michael van Gerwen was the player to stop Chris Dobey's best ever run at Ally Pally back last month. For this, their first meeting since January 2, MvG will be feeling good about his chances of making a third consecutive semi-final, despite a first round exit from the one Players Championship event he played in this week.

The result has got a lot of coverage but The Green Machine did still average 97 in defeat. The Dutchman has hit the joint most maximums across the opening two weeks and at 13/82.63, I like the look of him winning this one and hitting 3+ 180s.