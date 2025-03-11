Premier League Darts Night 6 Nottingham Tips: Cool Hand too big a price

With Nathan Aspinall starting to perform more and more consistently, the race to qualify for finals night could heat up quite considerably over the next few weeks. The Asp has reached finals night twice before and on his other two Premier League appearances, narrowly missed out, finishing fifth. The 2023 World Matchplay champion is 6/42.50 to finish in the top four.

Tasty tie in Robin Hood town

Night six kicks off with the two players who contested last year's Premier League final, Luke Littler and Luke Humphries.

Both have two nightly wins to their name this year, Cool Hand getting the better of The Nuke en route to his second victory and importantly, it was his first ever win over the 18-year-old on a Premier League stage.

Understandably, The Nuke is hard to oppose in any match he goes into at the moment. Having already triumphed at the UK Open, Littler went on to back that up with glory in Brighton and a third win in the space of eight days, at the first Euro Tour event of the year.

I think this one could be a real barnstormer and with the two biggest 180 hitters in the tournament so far having amassed 94 between them across the opening five weeks, I think with the potential for this one to have 10 or 11 legs, I'm backing +7.5 maximums at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back +7.5 180s between Humphries and Littler SBK 10/11

I also think 11/82.38 for world number one and table topper Cool Hand to come out on top is too big a price and would certainly be tempted by that.

Recommended Bet Back Luke Humphries to win SBK 11/8

Cross looking to build on best ever Premier League display

Having seen Humphries hit his first ever televised nine-darter against him earlier in the night, Rob Cross responded by achieving the same feat in his Brighton semi-final.

Voltage looked better than I've seen him for quite some time as he posted his highest ever Premier League average in his opener and then a 107, with a nine-darter for good measure, in defeat in the semi-final, he is certainly finding his range.

As for Chris Dobey, he made a terrific start to this campaign making the final on night one but since then, he has not won a game. He'll know that last week was a wonderful chance for him to get one over on Luke Littler but chances to do so passed him by.

He'll also be hurting after a crushing defeat to Dirk van Duijvenbode at the Belgian Darts Open, missing eight match darts in total.

This is the second meeting between these two in this year's campaign, Dobey the winner in Belfast but if Cross can replicate the level shown last week, I think he'll have a little slice of revenge!

Price to put more pressure on Bunting

Stephen Bunting has had one heck of a welcome back to Premier League action, over the last four weeks he's not done a great deal wrong but his opponents have averaged 109, 103, 112 and 106 against him and as a result he is still searching for his first couple of points of the campaign as the tournament rolls into Nottingham.

The Bullet's opponent this week, Gerwyn Price, showed in Belgium at the weekend that he is in the form to produce similarly astronomical numbers, with blistering brilliance to breeze through to the quarter-finals.

The Iceman has also produced some whopping checkouts in this tournament so far and I think the highest checkout line for this one is quite low so am pouncing on a finish of +113.5 to be found at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back a high checkout of +113.5 SBK 5/6

Despite below par performances in his last two Premier League outings, Price looked back to his rip roaring best on the Euro Tour at the weekend and will fancy his chances of recording a second nightly win in Nottingham.

Massive question marks over MvG form

Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall are level on eight points heading into week six, both inside the top four.

The Asp was victorious in their only other meeting in 2025 and the signs are looking very good indeed for the Stockport man right now. His quarter-final performance and victory over Stephen Bunting in Brighton, one of his best Premier League displays and also, as comfortable and in control of every aspect of his game as he's seemed for quite some time.

I think it's overlooked how early on Aspinall is in his return from treatment for multiple tendon issues and after he himself described that as the last piece of the puzzle to get him firing again, we should be getting excited about how quickly he is starting to string mightily impressive performances together.

As for MvG, a couple of years ago it would have been unthinkable that we'd be over a week into March and the Dutchman would still be searching for his first ranking event of the year let alone still looking to record back-to-back match wins in an event.

Whilst The Green Machine has at times reminded us of the magic he's capable of, unfortunately he's so often followed that up by showing us the vulnerabilities that are also prevalent.

The confidence levels of both will be contrasting coming into this one and whilst both are level on eight points in the league standings, I think there's value in backing The Asp to come through this one at 6/52.20.

