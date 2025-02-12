Premier League Darts Night 2 Glasgow Tips: MvG to put in another mighty display

Littler to get some points on the board

MvG to put in another great display

Gerwyn to continue Pro Tour form

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Remarkably, Luke Humphries has picked up seven major titles in the space of 15 months, the world number one is 9/43.25 to add Premier League success in May, while Luke Littler remains favourite to retain his title at 11/82.38. Michael Van Gerwen has won the event more times than anyone else and is 5/16.00 to add a record extending eighth.

Green Machine to add more points

MvG was arguably the stand out performer of the opening night, despite only having two points to show for it. Delivering one of the best displays I've seen from him in quite some time to dispatch of the player who beat him in the final of the World Championship in January, Van Gerwen is starting to more and more consistently put together these big performances again.

I've predicted that MvG will have a really strong campaign this year and think he'll get off to another strong start in Glasgow. He could well have a re-match with Luke Litter in the semi-final and based on last week's showing, I think we'd all like to see that!

At 13/82.63 I'm backing Michael van Gerwen to win the match and throw 3+ 180s.

Recommended Bet Back MvG to win & hit 3+ 180s SBK 13/8

Littler to pick up first win of campaign

Rob Cross was absolutely spectacular en route to winning the first Players Championship event of 2025, backing up his World Series win last month and steadily, he is starting to get back to the levels that saw him consistently produce some mesmerising darts at the back end of 2023 and prove a contender in every televised event.

The last four games Luke Littler has lost, he has averaged in excess of 105, an absolutely remarkable stat and further proof that players are indeed now raising their level when they take on The Nuke.

In defeat to Michael van Gerwen on the opening night, he posted the second highest losing average ever in the Premier League and the highest ever average in Belfast.

This is the first meeting between the pair in 2025. Last year, Littler won four of their five clashes in this competition, coming out on top in all but two of their matches overall.

With Cross's excellence on the floor at the start of the week and Littler looking for his first points of the campaign, this could be a really intriguing battle.

Dobey worth a punt

Having contested the final at the SSE Arena, Luke Humphries and Chris Dobey lock horns again in Glasgow.

Cool Hand produced some spectacular finishes at big moments in his matches on the opening night, including a 139, 140 and 128.

Even though the world number one said after claiming victory on the opening night that he believes Luke Littler is currently the best player on the planet, I still firmly believe that particular tag belongs to Humphries.

As for Hollywood, he comes into this one off the back of a tremendous run to the final of the second Players Championship event of the year on Tuesday, where he produced four averages in excess of a ton but just let things slip against Price.

Having worked on his floor game a lot over recent months, his aim this year is very much on consistently performing in big televised events and reaching the latter stages regularly again.

Plenty of encouraging signs, I think it'll be a close encounter and at 9/43.25 I think there's value in backing Dobey to come out on top.

Price Pro Tour form to continue

Gerwyn Price has been saying all the right things recently and he's backing those words up with some of the performances he's delivering. At times, his achilles heel has been missing doubles and allowing opponents too many opportunities, that wasn't the case in Wigan on Tuesday as he picked up his latest ranking title.

The Welshman has won six of his last see against Nathan Aspinall, I think he'll win this one and at 5/61.84 that he'll average in excess of 96.5.