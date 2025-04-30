Premier League Darts Night 13 Birmingham Tips: Expect mayhem in the Midlands

Littler and Bunting to impress

Dobey to pick up where he left off in Graz

Rob Cross to beat MvG at 5/4 2.25

Luke Littler is in a privileged position at this stage of the darting roadshow and comfortably sat top of the league standings despite failing to turn a 4-1 lead over Michael van Gerwen into a quarter-final win in Liverpool. He's now 5/61.84 to make it back-to-back Premier League wins next month, with MvG still outside of the top four, he's now 8/111.73 just to make finals night in London.

Littler and Bunting to again put on a show

Despite being defeated in the opening round last week, Luke Littler hit six maximums and took out a whopping 160 finish. His remarkable scoring power continues to thrill and I see no reason why that won't continue this week.

Whilst Stephen Bunting was far from his best in his home event, across the five matches between these two in 2025, only one average has been below a ton, they have produced spellbinding stuff when they've come up against each other and I'm expecting more of the same when they meet in the Midlands.

At 13/82.63 I've been tempted by 7+ 180s & 2+ 100+ Checkouts in the Match.

Recommended Bet Back 7+ 180s & 2+ 100+ checkouts between Littler and Bunting SBK 13/8

Dobey to keep dream alive

I've been reluctant to use terms like 'now or never' and 'running out of time' before now but as we head into night 13 it does feel like the magnitude and urgency of the situation for players like Chris Dobey is intensifying. The eight quarter-final defeats this season mean that despite him winning a night and reaching another final, he is sat just above The Bullet in the standings.

However, he was absolutely superb en route to the quarter-finals of the Austrian Darts Open at the weekend, defeated with a 106.5 average by the eventual winner of the event and he should take immense confidence from those displays.

As for his opponent and good friend Nathan Aspinall, he didn't do a great deal wrong last week, he just ran into a sensational display from Luke Humphries.

I think this is an incredibly tough one to call but would just about give Hollywood the edge if he's able to pick up where he left off in Graz, at 4/51.80.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Dobey to beat Nathan Aspinall SBK 4/5

Cool Hand incredibly clinical

This will be the fifth meeting of this Premier League campaign between the world number one and The Iceman and of those previous four, the head-to-head is 2-2. If this fixture is anything like the match they played out in the final last week, we are in for another brilliant contest. Both players averaged well over a ton with Gerwyn Price coming out on top to pick up his third nightly win, one more than Cool Hand has amassed up to this point.

Whilst the Welshman isn't safe yet, it is looking more and more likely that he will make just his second appearance at finals night.

As for Luke Humphries, he should be fresh after a weekend off from Euro Tour action and I'm expecting this one to go close, with plenty of twists and turns.

MvG needs to make his move

The only two players without a nightly win this year go head-to-head in the last quarter-final, for Rob Cross, he's never gone all the way and enjoyed a five point night in this format of the tournament but for his Dutch opponent, he's never gone this long without a win.

Such is The Green Machine's prolific record in this competition, that only once in his 12 previous years of competing in it has he failed to qualify for the play-offs. We expect him to be there, he so often produces what is needed to get there but this time around, there are more and more question marks over whether he'll make it.

A win for Voltage in this one will drag him to within a point of MvG, he's got to 14 points purely from winning quarter-final matches, he's yet to get to a final this year and last week the frustration continued to grow as again he was unable to build on or replicate the level shown in his opening match, in the semi-final.

Due to his opening game consistency, Cross has the third highest running average, has won six of his last seven against MvG and I quite fancy him in this one at 5/42.25.