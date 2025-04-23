Premier League Darts Night 12 Liverpool Tips: Humphries to hit top gear

How much of a hindrance could Aspinall's injury be

MvG looking to build on a special win in Munich

Rob Cross's recent record against The Bullet can't be ignored

Luke Littler has extended his advantage at the top of the league table and is now 8/111.73 to win back-to-back Premier League titles, as for seven time champion Michael van Gerwen, he remains outside the play-off spots but will be boosted by a tremendous win in Europe at the weekend. He's now 4/51.80 to make The 02.

Normal service will resume for Cool Hand

Having been impacted by the conditions on stage in the Netherlands last week, we should see Luke Humphries put in a significantly better and more competitive performance, more akin to what we're used to seeing from the world number one, this time around.

Taking on Nathan Aspinall who did staggeringly well to make it through his quarter-final match last week, given the issues he is currently experiencing with his shoulder. Despite that heroic and hugely important win over Gerwyn Price last week, I worry about how long he can keep pulling off these miraculous results when in so much pain.

The Asp has had a week to see various specialists and try to get the help and support he needs but I think we'll see Humphries return to winning ways in Liverpool.

The bet I like for this one is 6+ 180s & 2+ 100+ Checkouts in the Match at the boosted price of 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back 6+ 180s & 2+ 100+ checkouts between Humphries and Aspinall SBK 11/4

Can MvG pick up where he left off in Munich

I doubt there'd have been many people on the planet who'd have predicted that Michael van Gerwen would be heading to Liverpool off the back of his first Euro Tour triumph of the year, after three defeats in a week where he averaged below 90.

Prior to Monday's victory, there had been a lot of talk about how he was the only Premier League player not to have picked up a title in 2025. In this format of the Premier League he had never previously gone further than week four without a nightly title and whilst he still awaits his first of 2025, winning his 38th European Tour event and hitting a nine-darter along the way, could possibly give him the injection of belief and confidence that he's been desperately searching for.

I think how he plays this week, given that victory, is hugely important. The numbers and results will tell you that we're less likely now than ever before to see MvG back up an impressive tournament with more success, his ability to sustain those big numbers and high averages continues to be questioned.

You'd expect that he'll need a big display to come out on top in this one, as Luke Littler last week defied a 110 average to come out on top in his quarter-final clash.

Voltage to keep the race interesting

Rob Cross was desperately unlucky to be defeated last week, given that he put in a blistering performance where he averaged in excess of 110. His misery was compounded when Chris Dobey went on to take the nightly win and jump above him in the league standings.

He has a running average in excess of 99 for this campaign, the second highest in the field and also boasts a phenomenal record against this week's opponent, Stephen Bunting, having come out on top in 14 of their 18 meetings including their last eight and I'm backing Voltage to break the heart of the home hero this evening at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Rob Cross to beat Stephen Bunting SBK 1/1

Hollywood could take another step towards the top four

Chris Dobey has put himself right back in contention for a maiden appearance at finals night after a superb string of results in Rotterdam where he scored superbly and was incredibly clinical on the outer ring.

Hollywood has won just three of his 19 meetings with Gerwyn Price but has come out on top in two of their last four.

While I expect The Iceman, another player unable to produce his best last week because of the windy conditions on stage, to feel more comfortable in Liverpool, if Dobey can replicate the level shown last week, this could be a contest that goes all the way.

Now read our Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn build up here.