Premier League Darts Night 10 Manchester Tips: Back Price to prevail against Littler

Dobey hoping to capitalise on MvG's vulnerabilities

Aspinall's record against Voltage can't be ignored

Price looking for seventh heaven against Luke Littler

Luke Littler suffered just his third quarter-final defeat of the campaign in Berlin but is still six points clear at the top of the Premier League of darts table and 8/131.61 to make it back-to-back tournament wins, at The 02 in May.

As for Stephen Bunting, he backed up his nightly win last week by picking up his first Euro Tour title on Sunday. If you believe he can pull off the highly improbable and still qualify for finals night, he's now 9/110.00 to do so.

The below numbers are correct up to and including Tuesday's Players Championship action.

MvG now vulnerable

Eyebrows were raised at the Uber Arena when the news broke that Michael van Gerwen had withdrawn from night nine due to a shoulder injury, subsequently pulling out of the European Tour event in Riesa that weekend too.

The seven time Premier League champion returned to action at the midweek Pro Tour events and was eliminated in the opening round on Tuesday with a mid 90s average so it's pretty hard to deduce a great deal from that.

MvG has never before got to this stage of a league campaign without a nightly win under his belt. Having only made the final once, the slow trickling of points was hugely beneficial and felt like enough in the first half of the event. But without a five point evening, and having not played last week, he finds himself precariously placed in fourth spot.

As for Chris Dobey, his finishing remains his biggest frustration but with a win over Luke Littler in Berlin and certain positives to take from the Pro Tour in Leicester, if he can be a little more clinical on the outer ring, I think he'll have chances in this one. Dobey is 11/102.11 to advance to the semi-final stage.

The Dutchman has won the last four of his meetings with 2023 Masters winner Dobey and 21 of their 27 matches overall.

The Asp looking to build on more Euro Tour brilliance

MvG wasn't the only player to pull out of the weekend's Euro Tour late in the day, Rob Cross was also absent.

He'll hope to be back fighting fit for this week's crunch Premier League clash with Nathan Aspinal, with fifth taking on sixth, just two points between them and both will have their sights set on ending the week inside the top four.

For The Asp, confidence is clearly growing on a European stage as he backed up his maiden title with another run to a final in Riesa. Winning so many games and putting in so many convincing performances can only bode well for him in any tournament he goes into.

He's won their last seven matches and at 11/102.11 I'm backing him to come out on top again in Manchester.

Recommended Bet Back Nathan Aspinall to win SBK 11/10

Littler hoping this is the one

Luke Littler suffered a rare quarter-final defeat last week, with an even rarer average below 95 in the Premier League. It was just the second time that's happened in this campaign and Littler was uncharacteristically slack on the outer ring, in particular his favourite double 10.

It will be interesting to see whether there'll be any hangover from that when he returns to action for the night he has been looking forward to more than any other on this year's darting roadshow.

The Nuke is still six points clear at the top of the table and has produced some of the most majestic moments of magic in 2025, but having lost three matches in all competitions with uninspiring displays along the way, the last player he probably wants to face is one he struggles to get the better of.

Gerwyn Price is the only man on the planet who has won his last six matches against the teenage sensation and not only is The Iceman the most successful Welshman in PDC history but he also has The Nuke's number at the moment.

At 9/43.25, I'd be very tempted to back Price to prevail.

Recommended Bet Back Gerwyn Price to win his opening game SBK 9/4

With Littler hitting maximums at an alarming rate even when not at his best, and given the potential for this one to go long, even though it's a high line, I also like the look of +7.5 180s in this one at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back +7.5 180s between Luke Littler & Gerwyn Price SBK 10/11

The Bullet's brilliance is finally shining through

Stephen Bunting has had a blinding few days. Having picked up his first nightly win in the Premier League, he went on to back that up with his first ever Euro Tour triumph.

After some dodgy doubling attempts in previous weeks, The Bullet's finishing was far superior in Germany and I expect him to cause Luke Humphries more problems on night 10.

The Bullet beat Cool Hand en route to both victories last week, producing a stunning 11 dart leg in a last leg decider against the world number one in order to reach the final of the International Darts Open.

As for Humphries, not only has he been incredible on the dartboard but he's also been a tremendous ambassador for this game. Whilst in Riesa at the weekend, Cool Hand spoke about needing a rest and how too much darts was starting to impact his mental health.

The work he has done to normalise this sort of conversation is admirable. Putting himself in the firing line for criticism from the wilfully ignorant, and those who simply don't understand, his openness has been inspirational.

I think these two could treat us to a really close and compelling contest.