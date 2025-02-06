Premier League Darts Night 1 Belfast Tips: Back Littler to beat Van Gerwen

Luke Littler to put down opening round marker

Bunting brilliance to continue, 13/2 7.50 to win the night

Price out to prove a point in 2025

Luke "The Nuke" Littler is favourite to retain the Premier League title at 6/52.20 with the player he beat in last year's final Luke Humphries available at 11/43.75. Dutchman Michael van Gerwen is 11/26.50 to get his hands on the trophy for a record extending eighth time, while Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross are outsiders at 20/121.00.

All eight players are major champions so it wouldn't exactly be a surprise to see any of them go on and triumph at The O2. However, with injury concerns surrounding Aspinall, and Price having only made finals night once in his six appearances in this event, it would be an incredible achievement if either were able to claim glory.

Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen

There are only two players in the field to have won this tournament. They are defending champion Littler, who became the eighth different winner, and Van Gerwen who picked up the last of his seven titles in 2023.

These two collide in Belfast for the second time since their meeting in the World Championship final. The Nuke triumphed at Ally Pally and also got the better of Van Gerwen on the World Series in January. Littler has averaged in excess of 102 in three of their last four matches and he was mesmerising at times during his run to the quarter-finals of the Winmau World Masters at the weekend, where he was beaten despite averaging in excess of 108.

I expect another stellar performance from the 18-year-old to kickstart his title defence and would back him to once again average in three figures. At 8/151.53, I'd also back Littler to hit the most 180s and win.

I'm actually predicting a big year for MvG. He may have come up short in the World Championship final last month. But having taken until September to pick up his first ranking title of 2024, and without a major title to his name currently, he showed a level against Callan Rydz in particular, that I didn't realise was in the locker.

The vulnerabilities, particularly on the outer ring, are still there. It is unlikely he'll ever have the same fear factor that he once did but, while I believe it'll be an early exit on night one for The Green Machine, I certainly expect him to be a strong contender for the title.

Stephen Bunting v Rob Cross

Stephen Bunting's recent form has at times been spellbinding. He's made a scintillating start to 2025 and given the half of the draw he finds himself in on the opening night at the SSE Arena, I think he's tremendous value at 13/27.50 to go all the way.

Rob Cross does have a tremendous record against The Bullet having won 13 of their 17 meetings, including their last seven but Bunting is scoring phenomenally well and performing that little bit more consistently at the moment.

Without wanting to go completely Bunting Mental here, I also think it's worth backing the 2014 Lakeside champion at 4/15.00 to make finals night.

Chris Dobey v Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price spent a lot of last year wishing he wasn't in the Premier League but, having reevaluated his career, the sport has taken on added significance and importance in his life again.

There have been glimpses of the devastatingly good Iceman of old and, in this repeat of the World Championship quarter-final, where Hollywood triumphed in remarkable circumstances, I predict a small slice of revenge for the Welshman.

Price was victorious in all five of their Premier League encounters in 2023 and, despite Dobey recording his first win over The Iceman since 2019 at Ally Pally, it's been a bit of a slow start to the new season for the man from Bedlington.

At 6/42.50 I'm backing Price to hit the highest checkout and win.

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries

Nathan Aspinall spoke last week about how the talk surrounding his inclusion in this year's Premier League has given him the fire in the belly he needs to perform at the highest level. I sincerely hope that in 2025 we see The Asp play with a bit more freedom, put dartitis worries behind him and return to the blistering levels that saw him establish himself as one of the best in the world.

He has the unenviable challenge on the opening night of taking on the recently crowned Winmau World Masters winner and world number one Luke Humphries.

Humphries showed in Milton Keynes what he's capable of when at his best and, arguably more impressively, how thrillingly good he can be when needing to dig deep.

Cool Hand is understandably favourite but at 9/43.25, I wouldn't discourage people from taking a punt on Aspinall.