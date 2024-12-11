PDC World Darts Championship Tips: Back 10/1 Anderson to wreck Littler's Ally Pally fairytale

Littler good bet to hit Ally Pally nine-darter 11/2 6.50

Mike De Decker a value bet to make the semis

Abi backs Gary Anderson to go all the way at 10/1 11.00

Given the debut campaign Luke 'The Nuke' Littler has had, picking up 10 PDC titles, it's unsurprising that he comes into his second World Championship as the favourite at 15/82.88.

The 17-year-old leads the Betfair Sporstsbook outright winner market from reigning champion Luke Humphries 3/14.00 who is looking to become the fourth player in history to successfully defend the Sid Waddell trophy.

Having already produced four perfect legs this year, and threatened countless others, Littler is 11/26.50 to pin a nine-darter and become the 13th player to hit one on the biggest stage of all. That's a bet I am happy to recommend.

Recommended Bet Back Luke Littler to hit a 9 Darter SBK 11/2

Wessel to win his section

In the bottom half of the draw, there's plenty more to dissect. In quarter three, there's the 2023 World Champion Michael Smith who'll be defending that prize money in London. Bully Boy is certainly not the type of player to lose sleep over that or the fact that he could end the tournament outside of the world's top 16.

I have a sneaky suspicion that he could enjoy a run to the quarter-final. The 34-year-old has a stunning recent record at Ally Pally having made the final in three of the last six years.

With a number of seeded players in this section in questionable form, I really like the look of Wessel Nijman to make it out of this quarter at 5/16.00.

Desperately unfortunate not to win a single game at the Grand Slam, he's been producing eye-catching numbers for much of the year on the Development Tour, picking up seven youth titles, finishing top of that particular order of merit by almost £10,000 and also claiming a first senior title back in October.

He is more than capable, even in this format of the game, and has shown with wins over Chris Dobey, Gerwyn Price and Littler on the European Tour, that he can also do it on a big stage.

Recommended Bet Back Wessel Nijman to win his quarter SBK 5/1

Anderson to bring astonishing floor game to Ally Pally

Michael van Gerwen has escaped a lot of attention in the build-up to this tournament. It was astonishing and uncharacteristic that he took until September to win his first ranking event of 2024. He doesn't hold a major title heading into the World Championship.

The three-time winner of the Sid Waddell trophy is on a collision course to meet Gary Anderson in round four and The Flying Scotsman, at 10/111.00 is my favourite to go on and match MvG's World Championship title tally.

Prior to the European Championship, there were question marks over whether the world number 14 could still produce his top level, the game he was showing consistently in floor tournaments, on TV.

He answered that question with a run to the quarter-finals and backed it up by making the semi-final of the Grand Slam. He lost out in the opening round of the Players Championship Finals but did so with an average of 104. That bodes well for his bid to win at Ally Pally.

Recommended Bet Back Gary Anderson to win the World Championship SBK 10/1

Players poised for a breakthrough tournament

There are a number of outsiders who are worth keeping an eye on. They include Wesley Plaisier, who has been phenomenal when called up to play on the Pro Tour this season, making three finals, losing two of them with three figure averages and winning the other.

The Dutchman also picked up a couple of Challenge Tour titles, finishing second on that particular order of merit and, as a result, has secured his tour card privileges for 2025. He still has the opportunity to finish this year inside the top 64 in the world. I'm backing him to win his opening match, hit the most 180s and highest checkout at 6/42.50.

Connor Scutt is another. Having lost his tour card, he's responded in mightily impressive fashion this year and, with his place on the main circuit already secure for next year, his aim is to end the tournament inside the top 64, a position he has recently crept into.

If this year as a whole is anything to go by, this really could be one of the most open and chaotic Ally Pally campaigns of all time.

Already Settled Bets - Back De Decker to win quarter at 6/1

For world number one Humphries, getting through his quarter of the draw won't be plain sailing with five other major winners and some dangerous Dutchmen lurking.

Cool Hand is the favourite to come through but, at 6/17.00, there's value in backing Mike De Decker to win his quarter of the draw. The World Grand Prix champion is a different beast since winning his first major trophy.

The Real Deal came agonisingly close to beating eventual champion Luke Littler at the Grand Slam last month and, if De Decker, can fill up the treble 20 bed and pin double 16 like he has done in recent months, he could even be a contender to go all the way.

In terms of value and outsiders to win the tournament, the outright market certainly reflects the recent unpredictability of the darting world.

There are no obvious huge prices to take advantage of but the Belgian number two is 25/126.00 to win the World Championship and might be worth a punt.