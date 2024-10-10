Weekend Boxing Tips: Back wins for Bivol, Clarke and Eubank in Saudi Arabia

Beterbiev vs Bivol headlines in Riyadh

Frazer Clarke fights Fabio Wardley for the British heavyweight title

Eight titles are up for grabs on Saturday

The latest from the Riyadh Series brings fight fans another huge contest. Long-term rivals Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrii Bivol contest four versions of the world light heavyweight championship, including the WBC strap. It's the contest boxing fans wanted to see and another delivered by the team in Saudi Arabia who are proving a breath of fresh air for the sport.

In addition to Beterbiev vs Bivol, the card screened live on DAZN boasts other hotly anticipated matchups. Fabio Wardley meets Frazer Clarke for the British heavyweight title, and Chris Eubank Jr returns to the ring when taking on Kamil Szeremeta for the IBO world middleweight crown. Jai Opetaia, Skye Nicolson and Ben Whittaker also feature.

Beterbiev vs Bivol

Saturday, 11:00pm

Live on DAZN

Beterbiev vs Bivol could be the biggest fight of the year and may give us the sport's next pound-for-pound ruler. Artur Beterbiev enters with a stunning 20-0-0 record as a professional, winning all previous bouts by knockout. He already owns three versions of the world title and knows another victory on Saturday would move his tally to four and earn him the number-one ranking at light heavyweight.

Beterbiev was last seen in action stopping Callum Smith inside seven rounds in Canada after ending Anthony Yarde's challenge before the end of round eight at Wembley Arena. Another KO/TKO win would be the biggest and most impressive of his career.

Bivol is the number one ranked fighter in the division following 23 wins from as many starts. He stopped Malik Zinad inside six rounds in his most recent outing and dealt with Arthur on points at this venue last December. Bivol doesn't possess the raw power enjoyed by his opponent, but most fight fans consider him a more skilled boxer.

Back Bivol to prove a point

I'm taking the skill and experience of Bivol over the explosive power of Beterbiev on Saturday. The longer the fight goes, the more it will favour Dmitrii who's the taller fighter with 190 competitive rounds under his belt compared to the 98 of his opponent.

Bivol is priced at 4/51.80 for victory with a points win attractive at 11/102.11. Those preferring the power of Beterbiev can back him to win at 1/12.00 or score another KO/TKO at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Bivol on points SBK 11/10

Wardley vs Clarke

Saturday, 10:00pm

Live on DAZN

The contest from the undercard that caught my eye pairs Fabio Wardley and Frazier Clarke for the British heavyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, but few experts see these two big-hitting boxers troubling the judges by going the distance again. It looks a case of which man will detonate first and win by stoppage.

Ipswich favourite Wardley brings a 17-0-1 record with the only slight blot on his copybook a split decision draw last time out when facing Saturday's opponent. The fight at London's O2 Arena finished with one judge calling it 114-113 in Wardley's favour, with another scorecard going 115-112 for Clarke and the third settling on 113-113.

Both fighters believed they did enough to win the first fight, but it was such a tight contest neither man deserved to exit the ring as a loser. Both Wardley and Frazier have proven they can go 12 rounds, but won't want to leave their fate in the hands of the judges again. A more aggressive approach is expected from both.

Clarke to edge it

Clarke is the less experienced fighter of the two, bringing an 8-0-1 record. He was the better boxer in the first fight but was dropped to the canvas in round five and lost a point for repeated low blows in round seven. If he cleans up his boxing, he has the skills and power to score a late stoppage.

Back Clarke to win at 6/52.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook or try the KO/TKO at 13/53.60. Prefer the more experienced fighter? You can back Wardley at 4/61.67 for the win.

Recommended Bet Back Clarke by KO/TKO SBK 13/5

Eubank Jr vs Szeremeta

Saturday, 8:00pm

Live on DAZN

Chris Eubank Jr returns to the ring on Saturday when fighting Kamil Szeremeta for the IBO world middleweight title. Eubank ducks between the ropes with his professional boxing CV showing 33 wins against three defeats, while his opponent boasts 25 wins against two defeats and a pair of draws. Eubank is picked to add another victory to his already impressive record, but will he live up to the hype and prove he remains a major player in the division?

We last saw Eubank in action when scoring a revenge win over Liam Smith in Manchester, ending that grudge match in the 10th round. Smith stopped Eubank in the fourth round of their previous meeting. Chris hasn't fought for over a year now, meaning he must win on Saturday and get the job done in a style that proves he belongs on the biggest shows and in the most attractive fights.

Poland's Szeremeta has lost only to Gennady Golovkin and Jaime Munguia. He arrives on the back of a six-fight unbeaten run, which includes three knockout victories. A hard-hitting underdog, Kamil will aim to drag Eubank into a firefight early in the contest.

Expect a stoppage win for Eubank

Eubank is the pre-fight favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook, but with 1/331.03 available for the Englishman to win, we flick through the specials in search of value. With an entertaining fight expected, Eubank by KO/TKO at 2/51.40 belongs in your accas.

As Eubank has been out of the ring for more than 12 months, he will plan to take his time, build into the contest and get some rounds under his belt. With that in mind, we're backing Eubank in rounds 7-12 at 13/102.30 on the Sportsbook. That makes more appeal that Szeremeta winning the fight at odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Eubank in rounds 7-12 SBK 13/10

Now read all our latest Football previews and tips here.