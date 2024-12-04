Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury II: Six burning questions ahead of the rematch

Usyk v Fury II takes place Saturday 21 December in Saudi Arabia

Fight fans can watch live on Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and DAZN

Usyk won the first fight on a split decision

It will be the most eagerly anticipated rematch in years when Oleksandr Usyk defends his IBO, WBC, and WBO world heavyweight titles against Tyson Fury on Saturday 21 December at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk won the first fight in May when boxing his way to a split decision points victory. The former-unified world champion at cruiserweight collected all belts in the sport's top division by upsetting the odds to beat the Gypsy King.

Which gladiator will carry your stake on fight night? If you're still undecided, these common Usyk vs Fury II questions are designed to help.

Who is the betting favourite for Usyk v Fury II?

With Usyk vs Fury II fast approaching, you can back who you think will win, and much more, on the Betfair Sportsbook and Betfair Exchange.

Pick the winner of December's showdown or play one of the many eye-catching specials available when using the Betfair website or mobile app. There's a market to suit every fight fan and odds that will accommodate any betting budget.

Who wins the rematch? Will it be more of the same with Usyk moving into a 2-0 lead, or will Fury score the biggest win of his career to regain the championship and level the scores at 1-1?

The fighters ending 2024 level would pave the way for a money-spinning trilogy and decider in 2025, and that's something followers of the noble art would love to see. There's all to fight for at the Kingdom Arena for both men.

If you're backing Usyk to make it a double over Fury, you'll find the defending champion as a 4/71.57 favourite on the Sportsbook. Prefer the chances of Tyson, who's eager to avenge the only loss on his 36-fight card? Back the Englishman and two-time world heavyweight champion at an attractive 6/42.50.

That's quite a swing from the first fight. After the previous meeting produced a split decision, the draw is likely to attract attention at 14/115.00.

Will Usyk v Fury II go the distance?

There's every chance, and I think it will. The stats support that approach after the first fight went all 12 rounds, forcing the scoring judges sitting at ringside into making a decision. Both Usyk and Fury enjoyed periods of dominance and seemed one well-timed punch away from scoring a knockdown at stages of the bout. But neither champion could find the blow needed to end the contest.

Looking at Usyk's form since moving from cruiserweight to heavyweight, we notice that he has stopped two opponents, Daniel Dubois and Witherspoon. He went the distance with Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua (twice) and Fury.

Analyzing the stats of the challenger in the same six-fight period, it's noticeable the Englishman has stopped Deontay Wilder (twice), finished Dillian Whyte and Chisora early before beating UFC champion Francis Ngannou on points, and lost to Usyk on the scorecards earlier this month.

Each of Fury's previous two fights have called the judges into action, and that's also true of four of Usyk's last five.

Recommended Bet Back Usyk v Fury to go the distance SBK 4/7

Is a knockdown likely in Usyk v Fury II?

The first fight produced one knockdown, and there could be more in an emotionally charged rematch. Both the champion and former-champion bring power to the table and are capable of hurting the other at any stage of the fight. Knockdowns are common in the heavyweight division, and picking this fight to produce at least one keeps you involved until the final bell.

Looking at Fury's fights, he was down in round nine against Usyk, hit the canvas in round three against Ngannou, and was decked several times in his trilogy with Wilder.

Usyk was on the floor against the big-punching Dubois in Poland, and although the punch was judged a low blow, most boxing fans, pundits, and ex-pros thought it a legal shot.

You can pick this fight to produce at least one knockdown and take heart from the unpredictability and excitement of the heavyweight division at the highest level.

Is Usyk v Fury II for all the heavyweight belts?

The first meeting was a unification bout for all respected versions of the heavyweight title, but that's not true of the rematch. IBO, WBC, and WBO straps are up for grabs here as Usyk makes his first defence of the title taken from Fury in May.

Usyk was forced to vacate the IBF world heavyweight title or defend the belt against interim champion Dubois. He chose the rematch with Fury over the rematch with Dubois, and the Londoner was awarded the belt, which he defended with a stunning fifth-round knockout win over Joshua at Wembley Stadium.

The absence of the IBF title - which Dubois defends against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia early next year - won't bother either Uysk or Fury. The winner will be universally recognised as the number one heavyweight on the planet.

Where can you watch Usyk v Fury II?

The build-up, supporting undercard, and Usyk v Fury rematch will be available to watch on several pay-per-view platforms and live-streaming apps.

You can choose to follow fight night on Sky Sports PPV, DAZN, or TNT Sports.

Selecting which channel to view the fight on is down to personal preference, and it's worth checking which commentators cover the main attraction.

Will Fury gain his revenge in Saudi Arabia?

I don't hold much hope for Fury overcoming the first defeat of his professional career and beating Usyk. He bounced back from a controversial draw to defeat Wilder and has promised to do the same against Oleksandr. But the stats show that it just doesn't pay to oppose the current champ.

Usyk has answered every question and passed every test put to him at both cruiserweight and heavyweight. He's a slick boxer with a tight defence, fast hands, and the footwork to get off the ropes and out of trouble. The official scorecard in the first fight was a split decision, but there was never any doubt over the winner in my mind, and thankfully, the right man got the nod, which isn't always the case in boxing.

Back Usyk to pick up where he left off last time against Fury by using his speed and jab to impress the judges and build a solid lead on the scorecards. Usyk to win on points again is worth a bet at 13/102.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook, and you'll find that one in the method of victory market.