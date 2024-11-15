Jake Paul v Mike Tyson: YouTuber 11/10 to knock out former-heavyweight world champ

Paul to beat Tyson by KO is 11/10 2.11

Former world champ to win fight 2/1 3.00

Paul looking for 11th win as fans fear for Tyson

Jake Paul is the 4/91.44 favourite to win his fight against Mike Tyson 2/13.00 when the pair come face to face in the ring this Saturday and there are a wide range of markets on Betfair Sportsbook that let you get involved in the hotly-ancitipated bout.

Whether you think the market is right to make the YouTuber favourite, or you think Iron Mike can defy age, ill-health and the odds to send the younger man packing, Betfair Sportsbook is the place for betting on a controversial contest that will be streamed into 300m homes via Netflix.

Paul 11/10 to KO Tyson in method of victory

First of all, how long will this fight last? You can get 7/42.75 on it going the full eight rounds. That seems unlikely with a shorter fight at 2/51.40.

The biggest price for any outcome is 40/141.00 on a Tyson victory in the eighth round.

And what will be the method of victory?

The shortest price is on Jake Paul winning on points at 7/42.75. So far the 27-year-old has fought 11 times, winning 10, with his only defeat coming against Tommy Fury.

Paul has achieved seven of his victories by knockout or technical knockout and you can back him doing that again this Saturday at 11/102.11.

The odds on him winning by decision or points have been boosted to 3/14.00.

In terms of round betting, the shortest prices are 10/111.00 on Paul to win in the second round and the same price in him getting the job done in round three.

Could Tyson teach Paul a boxing lesson?

In his pomp, no fighter could cope with Tyson's explosive punching and will to win.

"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face," he said, famously, and many of his opponents simply could not lay a glove on the Brooklyn fighter.

But that was over 30 years ago, when his opponent on Saturday was a mere twinkle, and Tyson's problems since his heyday have been well-documented.

There are plenty who say it is irresponsible of the organisers to let the 58-year-old get in the ring on Saturday. He has suffered from health problems this year and may find that his most dangerous opponent is the part of himself that insists on fighting.

All of that said, the fight is going ahead and plenty of fans would love to see him turn back the clock.

You can back Tyson to win by KO at boosted odds of 11/43.75. Alternatively Tyson on points or decision is 12/113.00.

If you think Tyson can knock down Paul back that outcome at 13/82.63.

This is just a glance at some of the markets available on what could be an extraordinary occasion this Saturday and there are many more betting options to explore.

Come back for an in-depth preview of Jake Paul v Mike Tyson by Betting.Betfair later this week.