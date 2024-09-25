Heavyweight Boxing Odds: What next for Dubois and AJ ahead of Usyk v Fury II

Heavyweight betting update following brutal AJ KO

Usyk vs Fury II will happen in December

Anthony Joshua says he'll fight on

Daniel Dubois ready for all-comers

Big-punching Londoner Daniel Dubois shocked the world and rattled the heavyweight division with his brutal knockout of former world champion Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

Triple D became the official and respected IBF World Heavyweight Champion when flooring AJ in round five at Wembley. The 27-year-old moved his professional boxing record to 22 wins against two defeats and a stunning 95% KO average.

Dynamite now has some huge fights on the horizon, and 2025 promises to be the most exciting year of his career. Joshua's future hangs in the balance, with many experts and former fighters advising the 2012 Olympic Games gold medalist to retire.

An interesting division

With Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury scheduled for a 21 December rematch in Saudi Arabia, for which Usyk is the 1.768/11 favourite with Fury at 2.56/4, the heavyweight division is more interesting today than it has been for years. But what could the future hold for followers of the fight game and sports bettors?

Could Fury defeat Usyk? Is Fury vs Joshua now dead in the water? Does Dubois stand any chance of beating Usyk at the second time of asking?

Full credit goes to Dubois

Like most in boxing, I got Dubois vs AJ badly wrong, and Dynamite deserves full credit for a devastating performance. I fancied AJ to use his boxing ability and keep things long, making his opponent miss before moving in for a late stoppage.

What we saw was Dubois go on the attack early, tagging Joshua with some big shots and eventually taking him out with a perfectly-timed counter-punch when it looked like the fight could be about to swing in Joshua's favour. In reality, it was over in the opening seconds of the first round.

It wasn't that I underestimated Dubois. His power meant he was always going to be dangerous in the early rounds, and his recent form told us a big performance was coming.

I overestimated Joshua. His defence was non-existent, his jab was ponderous, the advice from his corner was wrong, and he did something I never thought his experience would allow him to do: He stood and traded with a huge puncher and got caught cold.

AJ got everything wrong on fight night. He seemed overconfident and did not give his younger and less experienced fighter the respect he deserved. Joshua was arrogant and paid the price, as is often the case in boxing.

A unification fight if Usky again beats Fury

What's next for Dubois? It's unlikely he'll fight again this year, and manager Frank Warren will advise him to relax until the result of Usyk vs Fury II before Christmas. Following that fight in Saudi Arabia, Warren and his talented team at Queensberry Promotions will then set the wheels in motion for a unification bout before the summer of 2025.

Warren is another who deserves credit. He believed in young Dubois and led him on the right path. The Warren stable is flying at the moment and will continue to improve. There's no substitute for experience in this game.

If Usyk beats Fury for a second time, the Ukranian will likely meet Dubois in a rematch to unify the division. The pair first clashed in Poland last summer when Usyk scored a ninth-round stoppage win, but he had to climb off the canvas to do it. Dubois has improved, scoring three huge knockouts since. But it doesn't pay to oppose the Ukranian and his punch-perfect skills.

What about Dubois vs Fury? That's another interesting one and another enormous fight for British boxing. As always, it depends on how much interest Fury has left. But if the Gypsy King is anywhere near his best - and he'll need to be to beat Usyk - I'd expect that version of him to box at distance and comfortably beat Dubois.

Usyk vs Fury II

The short-term future of the heavyweight division will be decided at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on the last Saturday before Christmas. Usyk vs Fury II will be even more exciting than the first bout, which the Ukranian won on a points decision after 12 gripping rounds. Can Fury avenge the only loss in his 36-fight career?

Fury gave a career-best performance against Deontay Wilder in their second fight, proving he worked the American out and devised a game plan that saw him score a seventh-round TKO. Doing the same to a fighter of Usyk's pedigree is no mean feat, but we know it's never wise to write him off. Victory for Fury in December is currently available at around 6/42.50 on the Betfair Exchange.

Usyk enters December's defence with a stunning 22-0-0 record having beaten all-comers at cruiserweight and heavyweight, including some of the most famous British boxers. It looks like he can do no wrong, and he never looked in danger of losing to Fury when banking that points win in May. He's supremely talented, has great footwork, a secure defence, and can change tactics mid-fight. Another win for Usyk is 8/111.73 favourite.

Fury vs Joshua

Is there an appetite for Fury vs. Joshua after the pair has avoided each other for so long? I'm not sure. They're both past their peak, and it could end up being a Hatton vs. Witter scenario where fans don't get the fight they want. It could be worse; they may get the fight they want when both are over the hill. It must happen soon.

If Fury and Joshua do finally share a ring, it probably won't be for a world title. However, it would still sell out any major arena in the UK, America, or Saudi Arabia. Who would win? The fighter who still had enough love left for the game. Following Saturday's result, that isn't Joshua.

The future is looking bright

Professional boxing is enjoying a revival, with the best fighting the best in the most popular divisions. The Saudi money has helped to smash down barriers, and there are more great fights to come. More top bouts are broadcast live on television, and it's a great time to follow the noble art.

