Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn: Fight details, where to watch, form and the boxing betting odds

Saturday, 22:00

Live on Sky Sports Box Office

Saturday heralds a long-awaited domestic fight that has been years in the making. Just like their fathers did 35 years ago, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will settle their differences at a blockbuster event before a global audience.

Eubank Jr vs Benn has kept the boxing pundits guessing since the date and venue were announced earlier this year after an original contest was postponed. It's a meeting of two exciting young boxers at the peak of their powers, with both men knowing a win on Saturday would secure them more money-spinning nights.

Which gladiator will have their hand raised at the end of the contest scheduled for 12 rounds? Do you expect Brighton's Eubank Jr to secure the bragging rights, or perhaps you prefer the raw power of the destroyer from London?

Date, time and venue

Eubank vs Benn happens on Saturday, 26th April 2025, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Part of an exciting and competitive card, the opening bell of the feature fight is expected at 22:00 GMT.

How to watch

Saturday's card is a joint venture involving Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren and Ben Shalom. You can watch every punch, knockdown, and fight live on DAZN pay-per-view and at Sky Sports Box Office. Both platforms broadcast every fight from the night on television and through their live streaming apps.

Tale of the tape

Who will win on Saturday in north London before a sell-out audience? Here's the pick of the head-to-head stats that may help you decide.

Eubank Jr / Benn

Record: 34-3-0 / 23-0-0

Rounds boxed: 234 / 106

Knockouts: 25 / 14

Height: 5' 11" / 5' 8"

Reach: 72" / 68"

Age: 35 / 28

Debut: November 2011 / April 2016

Last fight: TKO win round 7 / 12-round points win

Betting odds

The Betfair Sportsbook traders have had their say on Saturday's showdown and had no problems picking sides in a fiercely competitive contest.

Check out the latest Betfair Sportsbook betting odds below. Prices are correct at the time of writing, but please remember that boxing betting odds can and often do change when approaching the first bell.

Eubank Jr



4/7 to win

7/5 win by KO/TKO

11/4 win on points

Benn



7/5 to win

21/10 win by KO/TKO

13/2 win on points

Fight night predictions

I expect Saturday's long-awaited showdown to live up to the hype, delivering a bout that's every bit as exciting and entertaining as when Chris Eubank Snr and Nigel Benn faced off more than three decades ago.

Why is Eubank such a strong favourite in the betting? He's more experienced, boasts the better CV of the two, and is a world champion at middleweight. He's the naturally taller and stronger fighter with a noticeably longer reach than his opponent. Those advantages haven't gone unnoticed, attracting the attention of many bettors.

Can Benn upset the odds? It's certainly possible, and the weight will suit him better than his rival, who must boil down and wrestle with rehydration restrictions. Conor boasts a stunning 61% knockout average after stopping half of his last four opponents in the early rounds. That run includes the showreel fourth-round KO of respected American Chris Algieri.

Eubank has the experience, size advantage and better boxing skills. Benn brings the raw power and youth and should be more comfortable at the weight. It's great match-making and a fight that had to happen, but I expect Eubank to live up to expectations and score the win. He'll use his size and skills to impress the judges, bank the early rounds and avoid any late drama as his rival goes hunting for the knockout.

Fight card

- Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

- Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna

- Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur

- Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton

- Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke

