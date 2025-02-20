Artur Beterbiev v Dmitrii Bivol Tips: Back Bivol to get his revenge

Bivol wants revenge after Beterbiev upset the odds in last fight

The Last Crescendo is the eagerly anticipated latest offering from the world-famous Riyadh Series. Eight 50/50 fights make up a remarkable bill for lovers of professional boxing. Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitrii Bivol in a rematch from the Kingdom Arena, supported by Daniel Dubois versus Joseph Parker for the IBF heavyweight title.

Armchair fans will catch every punch, knockdown, fight, and win live on several major broadcasters, including Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports pay-per-view. But who will be the big winners on Saturday?

Artur Beterbiev extended his professional boxing record to 21 wins from as many contests when beating Dmitrii Bivol at this venue in October. The beaten man started as the betting favourite, with most bettors expecting the American-based Russian to use his sublime skills to score a points victory. But Beterbiev upset the odds, showing there's much more to his game than raw power.

That win was the first time a Beterbiev opponent has lasted the distance, with the Canada-based fighter's record showing 20 knockout wins from 21 bouts. He impressed the judges when fighting to a points win, but it was a tight decision, with two cards giving it to ABeterbiev and the third scoring it a draw.

Will Beterbiev win again? You can back him for the double at 8/111.73 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Bivol aiming to bounce back

The defeat to Beterbiev in Saudi Arabia was the first loss of Bivol's glittering 24-fight career. He will duck between the ropes on Saturday with a CV detailing 23 wins against one defeat, with a dozen victories scored inside the distance. He's the former champion who knows he's facing a must-win night for the first time in his career.

Bivol spoke about his frustration at the loss, telling everyone who would listen that he deserved to get the nod. As is often the case when the best fight the best, there was very little between the two warriors, and it would be unfair to say either man deserved to lose the fight.

Bivol knows what he must do to get level and force a trilogy fight later this year, something most boxing enthusiasts would welcome.

Prediction - Back Bivol to draw level

With another close contest guaranteed, we're happy to shoot for the value and support the fighter with the bigger price attached. Saturday's rematch is as close to a 50/50 as you'll see at championship level, and the first bout proved it's difficult to split the rivals. When faced with such a scenario, it's worth playing the underdog.

Bivol is an incredibly talented fighter with a fantastic ring IQ. He lost the first fight on tiny margins but has the skills to improve enough to win. Dmitrii will keep the fight at his range, scoring sharp jabs and building a lead on the scorecards. Expect Bivol to weather an early storm before taking control of the contest.

Recommended Bet Back Bivol to win SBK 11/10

Just about every contest on Saturday's card is good enough to top the bill.

Daniel Dubois defends the IBF world heavyweight title he won by knocking out Anthony Joshua in London when taking on former world champ Joseph Parker, and I'm happy to take a chance on the upset here.

Parker is a vastly experienced fighter with an impressive record showing 35 wins against just three defeats. AJ, Dillian Whyte, and Joe Joyce are the only men to beat him. The big-punching New Zealander arrives in remarkable form after scalping Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in his last two, both in Riyadh.

Dynamite Dubois is a dangerous fighter with a fierce 95% knockout ratio. But he's lost to Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk, stopped in the later rounds by both. Take a chance on Parker winning at 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook, then sit back and enjoy the show, knowing you have the value working in your corner.

Recommended Bet Back Parker to win SBK 2/1

This all-English showdown is for the WBO interim world light heavyweight world title, with the winner in line to face the winner of Beterbiev v Bivol later this year, unless there's a trilogy planned instead.

Mundo Smith is one of my favourite fighters, and I fancied him to give Saul Alvarez a tough night when the pair met in Texas four years ago. Canelo scored a convincing points win that evening, and Smith has boxed four times since.

He scored three knockouts in fights he was favourite to win but was stopped by Beterbiev in the seventh round of a meeting in Canada little over a year ago.

Buatsi brings a 19-0-0 record with 13 knockouts. He's younger and fresher, boasts better form than his opponent and carries the support of the betting. Take Buatsi to land a 20th career by beating Smith on points at 11/102.11 on the Sportsbook.