A guide to the US racing at Gulfstream and Tampa Bay

With racing in the UK and Ireland temporarily on hold, punters in this country may well be paying more attention to US racing, which is still taking place, albeit at a small number of tracks and behind closed doors.

The first thing to note when looking at Gulfstream Park and Tampa Bay Downs - the two main tracks currently racing that UK punters can bet on - is the difference in class of horses that generally race there.

The average Timeform rating of the horse who came out best at the weights on dirt at Tampa Bay this year is 69.4 and on turf it is 70.2. For a comparison, it wouldn't be fair to solely use Gulfstream's ratings from this year as their 'championship' meet take place between January and March. However, even when including ratings from their non-championship meetings from April last year the average rating is 85.4 on dirt and 86.2 on turf.

As can easily be seen, there is little difference in the class of winners between surfaces, though there is a marked difference between the class of horses that run at each track. Those who prefer to concentrate their punting around classier contests are advised to stick to Gulfstream, with racing of a significantly lower grade taking place at Tampa Bay.

In terms of the speed of the racing surfaces, the dirt tracks are very similar, with Tampa Bay rated just the slightly faster of the two. On turf, however, when the pars are adjusted to take into account the relative class of horse running at each course, Gulfstream's track is notably faster.

Craig Milkowski of Timeform US said: ''On turf, Gulfstream is much faster, by 13 points. It is a bigger course so that probably accounts for some of it, but still Gulfstream is much faster. 13 points is about 1.3 seconds per mile."

The above points are worth bearing in mind as horses often ship between the two tracks, and will probably do so even more frequently given how limited opportunities currently are. A horse that is effective on the faster Gulfstream turf track may not be quite so effective at Tampa Bay, and vice versa.

Below is a list of the top trainers and jockeys for the current meet at Tampa Bay and the recently concluded championship meet at Gulfstream. Under normal circumstances, a lot of the trainers and jockeys resident at Gulfstream between January and March would ship north to New York and other areas, though plenty will still be in action there this year given the current circumstances.

Leading jockeys at Gulfstream based on strike-rate (min 15 wins)

Irad Ortiz jr 24.11%

Luis Saez 20.73%

Paco Lopez 18.43%

John Velasquez jr 18.23%

Jose Ortiz jr 16.81%

Leading trainers at Gulfstream based on strike-rate (min 15 wins)

Saffie Joseph jr 25.68%

Jane Cibelli 24.05%

Jason Servis 23.81%

Todd Pletcher 22.86%

Michael Maker jr 20.92%

Leading jockeys at Tampa Bay based on strike-rate (min 15 wins)

Pablo Morales 23.63%

Antonio Gallardo 22.74%

Samy Camacho 21.5%

Daniel Centeno 21%

Jesus Castanon 19.3%

Leading trainers at Tampa Bay based on strike-rate (min 15 wins)

Michael Stidham 27.16%

Darien Rodriguez 25.40%

Jose Delgado 24.66%

Gerald Bennett 23.30%

Michael Dini 19.48%

While not necessarily providing the best value, the above jockeys and trainers win more than their fair share of races at both venues, and novices to US racing are advised to note these names as a starting point in races where they are represented, before then moving on to the fundamentals of form, class, speed and pace.

There are lots of resources out there for checking out the relevant form of runners at both the tracks, including on Betfair, which contains Timeform-related content for both venues.

Mark can be contacted on Twitter: @mark_milligan73.