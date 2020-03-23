Tuesday Irish Racing Tips: Two handicap bets at nice prices for Clonmel

Valley can improve for handicap switch

We can readily skip past the opening two races of the day at Clonmel, but if you like big field maiden hurdles, you will like those two. But a [2.66] favourite with masses of runners is a tactic I can readily pass on.

The first handicap of the afternoon at 15:00 is worth a little look however, and while it looks a wide open race, Clody Valley has a bit more potential to step forward from a low mark. Especially as he was priced at [18.5] on the Exchange on Monday evening.

I watched his race at Wexford a couple of times, and he does possess a modicum of ability. He showed a bit more in that maiden hurdle and caught the eye with the way he stayed on from off the pace. Wexford is a sharp track with a short run-in, and he got outpaced there on more than one occasion.

However, he picked off a few in the closing stages and his jumping was fairly accurate. The first two in that Wexford race were up with the pace for the whole contest, but Clody Valley was switched off deep in the field for a large chunk.

It's a low starting point with his handicap mark of 93, but he is related to a pair of useful jumpers in Wishing And Hoping and Nil Desperandum. Sean O'Keeffe also claims 5lb. He's a big price in a wide open race, and there is the excellent option of a 5 Places market on the Exchange.

Duty looks the star name on Clonmel card

The most intriguing runner on the whole card on Wednesday is Gordon Elliott's Death Duty - and he'll definitely add a bit of stardust as a former Drinmore winner and Grade 1 hurdler. You can get Gordon's thoughts on Tuesday's races here.

He looked top-drawer in his younger days, but injury robbed him for the best part of two years of his career. His comeback efforts this season have been building blocks, but Elliott must have been delighted with the way he travelled for a large part last time at Cheltenham in the Plate.

There was plenty of support for him that afternoon, and it was easy to see why as he was a major player until his lack of match sharpness caught him out. His trainer revealed in his Betfair column that he ideally would have liked one more run into him before that Festival outing, so it's pleasing to see him back on the track after just 12 days.

Incidentally, he traded at [2.8] at Cheltenham, and he'll travel well again to give us a bit of leeway in terms of trading out. I put him up as one of my selections in my Festival Bets Of The Day column, but he doesn't quite make the cut as a bet at around [2.82]. I want a little closer to [3.5] to get interested.

Soft conditions do suit him, though. You can also click here to read what Elliott says about his chances.

Devils can land the spoils in tough handicap

Paul Stafford's Dubai Devils is a horse that we have seen plenty of in the UK - notably at Perth and Hexham. He lines up in a very competitive-looking handicap chase at 16:30, and should improve on his comeback effort last time at Leopardstown.

That was his first run for a year, and whilst he travelled like a well handicapped horse, it looked as though it was badly needed with the way he finished tired. However, it was a comeback full of promise. His BSP that day was 64.27, yet traded as low as 7.0 in the run.

The step up to near-enough 3m will suit too, as the Leopardstown race was over slightly shorter. He has got winning form around Fairyhouse on good to yielding, but his trainer has stated he does like ease in the ground.

Everything is in place for a decent run in a savagely tough race, but the [9.2] on offer should present an opportunity to trade out as he tends to travel quite well in his races. Click here to find out more about laying and trading in-running.