Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 17 April

#11 Mrs Whitten - R4 Cranbourne (10:00)

Mrs Whitten didn't shape with obvious promise on her return at Pakenham Park, but she wasn't able to grab the ideal position, and it is instead worth focusing on the positives of her debut here last year. She was third on debut, only fading late on having shown plenty of pace. She is well drawn here in stall 2 and can control the race on the front end.

#11 Witchfulthinking - R5 Cranbourne (10:30)

Witchfulthinking was well beaten on her latest outing at Caulfield, but it is worth overlooking that effort on a heavy surface. She holds leading claims based on her second at Ballarat on her penultimate outing and could still have more to offer, so she gets the vote, with a draw next to the rail a positive.

#7 Young Liam - R8 Cranbourne (12:00)

Young Liam ran poorly on his first start of the year but produced a much better effort here last time to run out a wide-margin winner. He should come on for that effort and is capable of taking this step forward. Du Well was only narrowly beaten last time and appeals as the biggest danger.