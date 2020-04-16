To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Friday 17 April

Horse preparing to run
There's racing in Australia on Friday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify three bets at Cranbourne on Friday...

"...produced a much better effort here last time..."

Timeform on Young Liam

#11 Mrs Whitten - R4 Cranbourne (10:00)

Mrs Whitten didn't shape with obvious promise on her return at Pakenham Park, but she wasn't able to grab the ideal position, and it is instead worth focusing on the positives of her debut here last year. She was third on debut, only fading late on having shown plenty of pace. She is well drawn here in stall 2 and can control the race on the front end.

#11 Witchfulthinking - R5 Cranbourne (10:30)

Witchfulthinking was well beaten on her latest outing at Caulfield, but it is worth overlooking that effort on a heavy surface. She holds leading claims based on her second at Ballarat on her penultimate outing and could still have more to offer, so she gets the vote, with a draw next to the rail a positive.

#7 Young Liam - R8 Cranbourne (12:00)

Young Liam ran poorly on his first start of the year but produced a much better effort here last time to run out a wide-margin winner. He should come on for that effort and is capable of taking this step forward. Du Well was only narrowly beaten last time and appeals as the biggest danger.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#11 Mrs Whitten - R4 Cranbourne (10:00)
#11 Witchfulthinking - R5 Cranbourne (10:30)
#7 Young Liam - R8 Cranbourne (12:00)

Cran (AUS) 17th Apr (R4 1200m Mdn)

Friday 17 April, 10.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Dharma
2. Runaway Rockette
3. Smart Charge
4. Au Pair
6. Cheronkoh
7. Diamond Moments
8. Double Delight
9. Five Spins
10. Loco Mojo
11. Mrs Whitten
12. Vista Girl
13. Shaziing
14. Jocat
16. Turncoat
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cran (AUS) 17th Apr (R5 1200m Hcap)

Friday 17 April, 10.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Thunder Pace
2. Toorak Warrior
3. Iscariot
4. Magnetism
5. Canelo
6. Magnajet
8. Savvy Shields
9. Wild Moon
11. Witchfulthinking
12. Anolass
13. Heavy Glow
14. Shoot For Coomaah
16. Lodestar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cran (AUS) 17th Apr (R8 1000m Hcap)

Friday 17 April, 12.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Saorsa
2. Du Well
3. Areyoulistening
4. Hot Sizzle
6. Salty Kisses
7. Young Liam
8. Dratini
9. Miss Belisa
10. Emkay Zel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Australian Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles