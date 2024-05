Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

NO NAY METS proved he retains his ability on return and looks the clear pick at the weights to land this stakes contest. Mansa Musa finished ahead of the selection then but will need to break sharper from the inside gate, however he should go close too. Refuel can't be ruled out of it either.

EMILY SMILES has been claimed by a barn yard that do well with similar sorts and looks to hold the best claims in this allowance. Cocktail Slippers may get an easier time of it out in front than of late and can make her presence felt, whilst Sweet Sonny also comes into the reckoning.

TAYSOM has a decent chance on these terms and seems sure to be on the premises after close last time. Boone Land Express gets class relief and is likely to be in the mix as well, whilst My Uncle Billy commands a closer look as well.