Timeform tutorial: the key to analysing a race

While analysing a race involves putting into perspective what has just happened in a contest, the ultimate aim is to draw conclusions which can help when it comes to looking forward rather than merely summing up.

The intent of a Timeform reporter is to identify horses that are going to be of future interest, whether that be with immediate effect as an improver, or even in more gradual degrees of progress.

KNOW THE HORSES

The first stage of analysis is being able to put whatever happens into context, it is therefore crucial to have fully prepped a race. This is not necessarily to premeditate what will happen, but just to be fully aware of the traits of the horses involved, a poor performance could be explained by a change from the usual tactics for example, while a tendency to look awkward under pressure may in fact be no hindrance to a horse that has always had an ungainly style. These traits obviously become more apparent the more exposed a horse becomes, so the true test in finding horses of future interest is to identify the positives and negatives earlier on in their careers.

When it comes to unearthing potential improvers, the top yards often have horses whose strong pedigrees will guide as to what their ultimate requirements will be. This is noted and then it is a case of recognising that a raw two-year-old with a middle-distance pedigree who hits a flat spot over seven furlongs before keeping on into mid-field can be a more exciting prospect than the clued-up winner. The stage of development is a crucial aspect in weighing up what is to come.

A hot maiden race may throw up half a field of potential improvers - they often aren't hard to spot - but the key at this stage is to identify what their ideal circumstances will be, such as longer trips or softer ground being required, for example.

SECTIONAL TIMING

What about when it comes to races full of more exposed animals?

Race-reading becomes crucial once it comes to pulling the positives from a field of handicappers. The use of sectional timing can help us confirm what we have judged to have occurred using the naked eye in terms of the pace of the race. It can be very clear when a horse has been poorly placed due to the tempo of a contest, or indeed been flattered in being able to dictate matters, for example.

STRENGTH OF FORM

However, there are also many other aspects to consider. The first thing that needs weighing up when it comes to flagging up a 'Horse in Focus' (one to be interested in next time) is the form of the race they have just been involved in. A wide-margin winner quite often is not what it seems, particularly at a lower level. Have those rivals who had the strongest form coming into the race given their running? Has the winner had a tactical advantage, whether that be from the run of the race, draw or track position? Indeed, visual impressions often need treating with caution and the most interesting horses are the ones who have performed well with circumstances against them - a narrow winner who overcomes a pace bias has more chance of staying ahead of the handicapper.

Acknowledging the fact that an individual may require a certain type of test gives another angle into finding horses who are ahead of their handicap marks. The wealth of different types of courses in Britain and Ireland gives trainers plenty of options and something as subtle as the difference between a stiff finish and an easier track, even over the same distance, may well be the key to unlocking progress from a horse. Quite often a horse will be flagged as an improver based on the expectation of a different sort of test suiting.

REASONS FOR DEFEAT

It is obviously not just winners or horses who have run well who need focusing on, however, and there are many reasons why a horse may have failed to meet expectations, with many legitimate explanations revolving around the first half of the race rather than the finish. The start is crucial when it comes to Flat racing and missing the break half a beat could very well be the difference between a total blowout and quickly establishing a rhythm that carries a horse right through into contention. This is where knowledge of different tracks becomes crucial, too, as a horse trapped three-wide around the bends at Wolverhampton is at considerably more of a disadvantage than the similar situation occurring around a more galloping track.

Obviously, there are many, many other factors that come into consideration when weighing up a performance, some far more apparent to the more casual observer. Hard-luck stories can often be the most obvious to spot, a horse getting no run at a crucial stage clearly needs noting. However, this can often lead to a horse being overbet next time and observing more subtle inconveniences through the earlier parts of races can prove more profitable.