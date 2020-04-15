The importance of pedigrees to punters

We are all looking for winners. Whatever your involvement in racing - whether you breed horses, own them, or, like most people reading this, bet on them - you're searching for the best horse.

Breeders can pay six-figure sums for the privilege of sending their mares to the best sires, while you can add another nought for the sort of prices that some owners are willing to pay at the sales for horses with the best pedigrees. But that doesn't necessarily mean that you need to spend a fortune to find good horses as Mark Johnston's success goes to show.

Last year, Johnston set a new record for the most winners trained in a calendar year. One of those to contribute to the record was Victory Command, a winner twice in 2019 when adding to four victories, including a listed race at Ascot, as a two-year-old. Bought for just £6,000, Victory Command's career earnings by the end of 2019 stood at more than £100,000.

Johnston has a very simple approach for short-listing potential purchases at the sales as he explained in a Racing Post interview. He believes that racing ability is 'the be all and end all' in a pedigree and he has a benchmark, in the form of a rating, which governs which horses meet his criteria. 'The first dam must have, as an absolute minimum, a rating over 90 and/or have produced stock rated over 90' he says. Victory Command's dam, for example, had already produced two foals with Timeform ratings of more than 100, including the Gimcrack and Stewards' Cup winner Conquest.

So, if pedigree matters so much to breeders and owners, not to mention a record-breaking trainer, in their quest for winners, aren't punters missing a trick by not attaching the same importance to how a horse is bred?

LEADING SIRES

One thing we can learn from studying pedigrees, especially using sire statistics, is that there is a wide variation in success between sires. Given that the average sire has a strike-rate of around one in ten, it is worth taking note of a sire like Dubawi who is twice as good by this measure - his runners win around one in five of their races - or Frankel, whose strike-rate is better still at greater than 22%.

All things being equal, therefore, Frankel's progeny have the same sort of strike-rate as some of the top jockeys and trainers. All things are rarely equal, of course, but, rather than being a drawback, that's where pedigrees can potentially be even more informative. Would a Frankel foal still be interesting over five furlongs? Or on heavy ground?

STAMINA GUIDE

Pedigrees offer the best clues as to how far a horse might stay, but a sire's own racing career is not always the best guide to what his foals might do on the track. Frankel never raced over as far as a mile and a half, but last year he sired Oaks winner Anapurna and St Leger winner Logician. Therefore, as might be expected of a son of Galileo, Frankel is proving more of an influence for stamina than his racing career might have suggested.

In any case, sires are only half the story, and a lack of stamina in the top half of the pedigree can often be compensated for on the dam's side. For example, the 2009 Oaks resulted in a close finish between daughters of the Nunthorpe winners Pivotal and Oasis Dream, but both Sariska and Midday were out of mares who stayed at least a mile and a half themselves.

GROUND PREFERENCES

Pedigrees can also be informative about how a horse might handle, say, soft ground. Testing going is generally bad news for a sire like Cape Cross whose overall strike-rate is very good, at better than 15%, but which plummets to less than 6% on soft ground. His sons Sea The Stars and Golden Horn were perhaps therefore fortunate that they had good or firmer ground when they both won the Arc; Golden Horn lost his unbeaten record, at York in the Juddmonte, which was his only run on ground softer than good.

Soft ground brings out the best in the progeny of other sires, however, and Dewhurst runner-up Fast Company is a notable example - his ordinary overall strike-rate (less than 10%) improves markedly to better than 17% on soft ground.