Timeform: Five things we learned from the jumps season

1. Altior is not the imperious force of old

A mouth-watering clash between Altior and Cyrname, the two best British-trained chasers of the previous season, in the Christy 1965 Chase was the most eagerly anticipated race of the campaign, and it resulted in Altior, who had won his previous 19 outings, losing his unbeaten record over jumps.

Altior was by no means disgraced against a top-class rival who was suited perfectly by conditions, and, after missing some engagements for a variety of reasons, he duly bounced back to winning ways in the Betfair Exchange Chase at Newbury.

However, while he ultimately completed what should have been a straightforward task with a degree of authority, he did not travel with as much zest as some of his rivals and hit a flat spot before responding well to pressure.

His victory at Newbury should have set up a fascinating clash with the younger generation, most notably Chacun Pour Soi and Defi du Seuil, in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, but Altior was unfortunately ruled out having been found to be lame in the run-up to the meeting. Altior will be rising 11 when he reappears next season and, with two top-class opponents also in the division, he may find his spell of dominance coming to an end.

2. Goshen a force to be reckoned with

Goshen was a rapid improver once upped in trip in handicaps on the Flat, and he quickly showed himself to be a juvenile hurdler out of the ordinary when switched to obstacles, winning races at Fontwell, Sandown and Ascot, all by wide margins.

He was sent off the 5/2 favourite for a strong-looking renewal of the Triumph Hurdle, with as many as four of the contenders having looked well up to the standard required for an average running. However, Goshen seemed sure to justify the strong faith in him as, having forged clear from two out, he was ten lengths up on the approach to the last, looking in a league of his own, when he blundered and unseated Jamie Moore.

He would have been a hugely impressive winner and looks set to make a big impact in open company next season, while there is every chance he will improve further if stepping up in trip.

3. Al Boum Photo does not set a daunting standard

Al Boum Photo followed the same route to the Gold Cup as he had the previous season - skipping the Betfair Chase and King George in favour of the Savills Chase at Tramore - and he became the first horse since Best Mate to retain his title.

He arrived at Cheltenham trained to the minute and was given the ideal ride by Paul Townend in a race which played to his strengths, keeping on determinedly to score with nothing to spare.

Winning back-to-back Gold Cups is a fine achievement but the proximity of the fourth (Monalee) and sixth (Real Steel) makes it difficult to rate the form as better than an average Gold Cup - there have certainly been more talented winners in the period since Best Mate completed his hat-trick.

Al Boum Photo is a game and genuine chaser, a top-class one in fact, but he is not an outstanding one, and there is a case for saying quite a few of his rivals might have won another day on different ground, or with a race run differently, or just with more rub of the green.

Al Boum Photo is still young and is the one to beat in next year's Gold Cup, but the standard of form he sets is not a daunting one for his rivals to aim at.

4. Harry Whittington can peak his horses for the big day

Harry Whittington has continued to progress as a trainer since starting out with five horses in 2012, and the 2019/20 season represented his best to date, sending out 30 winners at a respectable strike rate of 19%.

The yard's flagship horse Saint Calvados improved again this season, notably winning a handicap off top weight at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting and producing a career-best effort when second on his final start of the campaign in the Ryanair Chase at the Festival, coming home strongly to get within a head of Min.

Simply The Betts capped a phenomenal season when justifying good support in the Plate at the Festival, taking his tally over fences to four from five, with a step into open graded company surely beckoning next season.

Whittington's only other runner at the Festival also grabbed a place, with Rouge Vif emerging best of the home-trained contingent when third in the Arkle.

Whittington has some high-quality horses among his ranks and is certainly one to keep an eye on next season.

5. Fergus Gillard is an up-and-coming jockey to follow

Fergus Gillard has made a cracking impression in what must be seen as his breakthrough season, getting a great tune out of his rides. The amateur jockey rousted No No Cardinal to a hat-trick of victories, and also secured a quick-fire double aboard Paricolor in November, his cool, patient ride on the latter occasion earning him plenty of plaudits.

Gillard has registered three of his 13 victories on the David Pipe-trained Main Fact, who produced a career-best effort under the rider's handling to run out a 15-length winner in front of the ITV cameras at Uttoxeter, completing an astonishing five-timer for the horse.

Gillard also managed to conjure a career-best performance out of Nordic Combined, who scored for the first time over hurdles at Taunton, as well as helping Dusky Hercules to open his account.

With the David Pipe yard undergoing something of a resurgence, and Gillard able to claim a handy 7 lb, do not be surprised if you are hearing his name a lot more next season.