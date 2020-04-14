Course guides: everything you need to know about all-weather racing in Britain

CHELMSFORD

There is often excellent prize-money up for grabs at Chelmsford City racecourse, and many trainers have praised the rewards on offer, especially compared to some of the other all-weather tracks. As such, the course is well supported by some of the bigger yards, Mark Johnston, in particular, is a frequent visitor and he has recorded the most winners in the last five years with 77 from nearly 500 runners. The fact Chelmsford is easily accessible from Newmarket also ensures a consistently competitive level of racing.

Chelmsford is a left-handed track which is roughly a mile around and has more generous, sweeping bends than some of the other all-weather courses. That said, a prominent position is still very much a positive, with the surface deeper and the kick-back more significant than at all other all-weather courses bar Southwell. More often than not the inside rail isn't the place to be in the finish, with those switching out to charge down the centre faring well, a full two-furlong straight allowing some time to get rolling.

Chelmsford is still very much in its infancy as a racecourse - it is still barely a decade since it initially opened as Great Leighs - and a turf course is on the horizon, so the track is set to become an even bigger part of British racing over the next few years.

RECORD BY EARLY POSITIONS TAKEN UP AT CHELMSFORD FROM 2015-2020



Impact Value is winners compared to random chance. Above 1 is good.

KEMPTON

It was 2006 when Kempton switched to a polytrack surface for Flat racing and it has proved a success, with the track numerically one of the better supported all-weather courses in terms of runners. Racing takes place frequently throughout the year and a fair track ensures solid form whatever the grade, the cut-away in the straight keeping hard-luck stories to a minimum. The maidens and minor events are well supported by the top yards, the track seen as a safe place to use as an introduction for newcomers, with John Gosden and the Godolphin trainers, Saeed Bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby, showing particularly good strike rates.

Courses as high-profile as Kempton switching to an artificial surface has led to more and more prestigious races being run on the all-weather. The September Stakes, which previously took place on turf, has lost none of its lustre since taking place on the all-weather. In fact, recent winners include the likes of Jack Hobbs and Prince Bishop, while in 2018 Enable got the better of Crystal Ocean, a match-up right out of the top drawer.

Kempton is the only right-handed all-weather track in Britain and is pretty fair, the only exceptions being races run around the inner loop, which is much tighter. The five-furlong trip (run on the inner loop) is one of the sharpest in the country, and those drawn low who are able to display early speed fare considerably better than low-drawn horses at other trips.

TOP KEMPTON ALL-WEATHER TRAINERS BY WINNERS



LINGFIELD

For a long period Lingfield was the undoubted HQ of all-weather racing in Britain, with the introduction of the Winter Derby in 1998 proving the focal point of the 'winter season'. It was quickly promoted from listed level to the Group 3 contest it is today and in Wissahickon and Dubai Warrior, both very smart performers for the combination of Frankie Dettori and John Gosden, the 2019 and 2020 winners show this race to be well worth its status.

Indeed, Lingfield's position at the head of the table was further enhanced with the advent of the all-weather Championships, and the course has hosted 'Finals Day' since 2013, a meeting which is worth £1 million.

That said, the Lingfield track has its quirks and wouldn't be described as the fairest around. Lingfield's sharp nature, short straight and fast polytrack surface suit strong-travelling sorts, and much in the past has been made of the approach to the final tight bend and the 'slingshot' effect this can produce. Complexions of races change quickly in the finish granted a good pace, though in recent times, especially since sectionals have come more into focus, it could be said that there has been an increase in more falsely-run races at the track, which lends itself to hard-luck stories and trouble in running. It wouldn't be the track to campaign an out-and-out galloper at and a good tactical rider can come in handy.

TOP LINGFIELD JOCKEYS LAST FIVE YEARS



NEWCASTLE

The newest all-weather course in Britain, Newcastle converted its turf Flat track to a tapeta surface and began racing in 2016. It has added something totally different to the all-weather season, not least in being a track which serves the Northern trainers much more conveniently, but also in the totally different test it provides. The course is left handed and galloping in nature with a wide-open straight which can see fields spread right across the track in a finish. Races up to a mile are run without a bend - this has made for some gruelling tests and slow-motion finishes with stamina at an absolute premium. Hold-up horses have a considerably better record at Newcastle than any other all-weather track, to such an extent that missing the break can almost be an advantage in some situations.

The fact that the track provides such a thorough test is not to be considered as a negative, however, and the switch to all-weather has been a success, the course chosen to host the rearranged Group 1 Vertem Futurity Stakes following its cancellation due to waterlogging at Doncaster.

The track has provided great opportunities for local trainers at a lower level - and several horses have run up sequences, suggesting the track lends itself to course specialists - but it has also been well supported from further afield with Newmarket trainers John Gosden, William Haggas and Charlie Appleby racking up impressive strike rates, particularly in the novice/maiden events.

STRIKE RATE OF EARLY POSITIONS AT NEWCASTLE (AW) - a much fairer spread than the other all-weather tracks which often lend themselves to being on the pace



SOUTHWELL

The only fibresand surface still used in Britain, Southwell is totally unique and should very much be treated as a separate entity when it comes to betting and following the form. The layout is a fairly galloping mile-and-a-quarter oval, which is left handed and possesses a three-furlong straight. Despite the long finish to races, being out in front is very much the place to be due to the deep surface and the severe kick-back which few horses relish. As a result, there are often several horses struggling or out of contention by the time the finish really gets going. This is exacerbated by the fact Southwell has a lot of races from the lowest grades.

It is the ultimate track when it comes to course specialists and since 2002 ten horses have recorded nine or more course wins, La Estrella (16) and General Tufto (15) leading the way. It is a track that isn't supported particularly well by the larger Newmarket yards and local trainers feature prominently on the list of most winners, barely a meeting going by without Michael Appleby or Scott Dixon recording a winner. However, following them isn't a sure-fire route to success given the sheer weight of runners they send out at the track.

Five-furlong races are run on a straight track with a separate chute at the start and, as is the case over all distances at the track, challenging down the centre is often the place to be in the finish, with the far rail a particular no-no.

It clearly isn't a course for any particularly flashy types, nor do multiple fibresand winners often go on to prove as effective elsewhere, but it serves a purpose for lower-grade horses and is popular with punters who are able to get a handle on which type has the right style for the surface. US bred-horses also often fare well given the surface's similarity to dirt.

SOUTHWELL SIRES 2002+ BY STRIKE RATE (50+ runners min)



WOLVERHAMPTON

In 1994 Wolverhampton installed a fibresand track to run alongside its turf offering, also installing lights at the same time and becoming Britain's first floodlit course. It wasn't until 2004 that both tracks were replaced by a single polytrack course, and a decade later it changed once again to the current tapeta surface.

Left handed and tight, barely a mile around, Dunstall Park is a course that suits horses able to hold a prominent position, and a straight of less than two furlongs can lead to trouble in running. A low draw is an advantage, particularly in races up to a mile, and it is important for riders not to be trapped wide given the turning nature of the track.

Wolverhampton can be more about quantity than quality, with the course showing its durability by providing around 80 fixtures a year to the racing calendar, many of them low-grade affairs. However, Dunstall Park does host a Lincoln Trial and the listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes.

Like Southwell, the level of the average race at Wolverhampton gives some of the less high-profile yards a chance and both David Evans and Michael Appleby figure in the top trainers over the last five years.

TOP WOLVERHAMPTON TRAINERS LAST FIVE YEARS

