Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 25 February

Horses running at Lingfield
There's all-weather action at Lingfield on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...only just failing to get up after posting an impressive closing sectional..."

Timeform on Believe In Love

Back
Auchterarder - 16:00 Lingfield

Auchterarder was arguably unlucky not to win at Wolverhampton last time as she clipped heels on the turn for home and lost momentum at a crucial stage. She finished strongly, however, getting to within a length and a half of the winner, leaving the impression she would have gone close with a clear run. She makes her handicap debut here and a mark of 87 may underestimate her.

Lay
Bold Decision - 17:00 Lingfield

The Tony Carroll-trained Bold Decision hails from a stable in flying form and holds strong claims based on the form of her second at Wolverhampton on her penultimate start. However, she failed to meet expectations at Chelmsford last time, producing a lacklustre effort in fifth, and in Come On Bear faces a rival operating at the top of her game.

Smart Stat
Believe In Love - 14:30 Lingfield

26% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at Lingfield

Lingfield's tight track, with a relatively short home straight, can provide a tricky test for riders, but Andrea Atzeni is especially effective at the course and can boast a remarkable 26% strike rate. Atzeni booted home a four-timer on his most recent visit to the track and he has a good chance in the opener with Believe In Love, who showed improved form on her handicap debut last time, only just failing to get up after posting an impressive closing sectional.

Recommended bets

Back - Auchterarder - 16:00 Lingfield
Lay - Bold Decision - 17:00 Lingfield
Smart Stat - Believe In Love - 14:30 Lingfield

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

