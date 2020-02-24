Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 25 February

Ling 25th Feb (1m2f Hcap)
Tuesday 25 February, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Believe In Love
|Calidus Mirabilis
|Visibility
|Lisbet
|Glorious Caesar
|Goddess Of Fire
|Eventful
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...
"...only just failing to get up after posting an impressive closing sectional..."
Timeform on Believe In Love
Back
Auchterarder - 16:00 Lingfield
Auchterarder was arguably unlucky not to win at Wolverhampton last time as she clipped heels on the turn for home and lost momentum at a crucial stage. She finished strongly, however, getting to within a length and a half of the winner, leaving the impression she would have gone close with a clear run. She makes her handicap debut here and a mark of 87 may underestimate her.
Lay
Bold Decision - 17:00 Lingfield
The Tony Carroll-trained Bold Decision hails from a stable in flying form and holds strong claims based on the form of her second at Wolverhampton on her penultimate start. However, she failed to meet expectations at Chelmsford last time, producing a lacklustre effort in fifth, and in Come On Bear faces a rival operating at the top of her game.
Smart Stat
Believe In Love - 14:30 Lingfield
26% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at Lingfield
Lingfield's tight track, with a relatively short home straight, can provide a tricky test for riders, but Andrea Atzeni is especially effective at the course and can boast a remarkable 26% strike rate. Atzeni booted home a four-timer on his most recent visit to the track and he has a good chance in the opener with Believe In Love, who showed improved form on her handicap debut last time, only just failing to get up after posting an impressive closing sectional.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Back - Auchterarder - 16:00 Lingfield
Lay - Bold Decision - 17:00 Lingfield
Smart Stat - Believe In Love - 14:30 Lingfield
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
|Back
|Lay
|Believe In Love
|Calidus Mirabilis
|Visibility
|Lisbet
|Glorious Caesar
|Goddess Of Fire
|Eventful
|Back
|Lay
|Dark Vader
|Auchterarder
|Hamish Macbeth
|Lexington Rebel
|Dazzling Des
|Im Digby
|Heer We Go Again
|Back
|Lay
|Bold Decision
|Come On Bear
|Rivas Rob Roy
|Just An Idea
|Indian Affair
|Haraz
|Little Miss Kodi
|Islay Mist
|Rebecke
|Grandstand
|Black Lace
|Soaring Spirits