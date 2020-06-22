Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 June

Back

River Dawn - 19:25 Kempton

River Dawn narrowly failed to complete the hat-trick at Pontefract last week, but he was beaten less than a length in third and shaped as if he could still win off this mark. He would have benefited from a stronger pace, which he should get here, and he remains relatively unexposed so is one to be interested in.

Lay

Lightness - 15:15 Beverley

Lightness has finished placed on both outings and produced an improved effort when runner-up at Kempton on her reappearance, going down by only a short head. Market rival Golden Pass ran to a similar level on her debut, however, and that form has worked out strongly. She looks open to greater improvement than Lightness, while Hidden Sky is another to consider on the back of an encouraging debut at Chelmsford, so Lightness is too short at around the 6/4 mark.

Smart Stat

Power of States - 15:45 Beverley

Smart Stat: £19.51 - Hugo Palmer's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Hugo Palmer has his string in good form at the moment and his fine record with horses returning from a break suggests the run is rarely needed. Power of States proved to be inconsistent last season, though he did show some fairly useful form, only just failing to get up at Chelmsford on his penultimate start. He has been gelded over the winter and returns on a fair mark, so he could yet do better.