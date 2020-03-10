Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 10 March

Back

Nataleena - 16:40 Newcastle

Nataleena has been in good form over C&D recently, winning comfortably in January and doing well under the circumstances to finish as close as she did when third from 3 lb higher last time, finishing strongly after being left with too much to do. She certainly showed enough to suggest she is still on a fair mark, and the drop in grade here presents her with an excellent opportunity to get her head back in front, leaving Zabeel Star and Life Knowledge to battle it out for the minor honours.

Merry Vale - 17:15 Newcastle

Merry Vale represents top connections but doesn't seem to be progressing, with her latest fourth in first-time cheekpieces at Kempton arguably one of her worst efforts yet. She doesn't look obviously well treated now switching to handicaps, either, and it could be worth taking her on at the current prices, with Greengage appealing as the most likely winner instead. He can have his latest effort at Wolverhampton excused and is well worth the chance to resume his progress after a run that included three wins from his four previous starts.

Highland Dress - 16:25 Southwell

22% - Archie Watson's strike rate with sprinters

Previously trained by John Oxx, Highland Dress ran creditably when second on his handicap/fibresand debut over C&D on Sunday, only finding a most progressive sort too good on the day. The quick turnaround here is a slight concern, but he can race from the same mark and has obvious form claims if arriving in similarly good heart, with further improvement also possible on just his second start for a yard that has excelled with similar types in recent years.

