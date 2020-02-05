To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 6 February

Horses jumping a fence
There's good jumps racing on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

"...He travelled through the race like a well-handicapped horse..."

Timeform on Out On The Tear

Back
Out On The Tear - 16:40 Doncaster

Out On The Tear did well to overcome a momentum-halting mistake at the final flight when getting off the mark at Uttoxeter in December, and he ran at least as well in defeat behind a thriving rival at the same course. He travelled through the race like a well-handicapped horse last time but was unable to fend off an in-form rival who has subsequently bolted up by ten lengths to advertise the form. Out On The Tear can bounce back to winning ways here.

Lay
Athollblair Boy - 19:00 Newcastle

Three-time course-and-distance winner Athollblair Boy is fairly reliable over six furlongs here but he isn't especially well treated and can be opposed with National Anthem, who disappointed at Southwell last time but had previously been going the right way. National Anthem is much less exposed than Athollblair Boy and could still have more to offer, while Cailin's Lad is another who is open to further progress,

Smart Stat
Genial Hawkstone - 16:12 Huntingdon

£17.80 - Fergal O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Fergal O'Brien's bumper newcomers are always worth noting and he is represented by Genial Hawkstone in the finale at Huntingdon. Genial Hawkstone's dam is a half-sister to a smart chaser, so her pedigree offers some hope, and she is likely to be clued up on her debut, bearing in mind her trainer's excellent record.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

