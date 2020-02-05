Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 6 February

Back

Out On The Tear - 16:40 Doncaster

Out On The Tear did well to overcome a momentum-halting mistake at the final flight when getting off the mark at Uttoxeter in December, and he ran at least as well in defeat behind a thriving rival at the same course. He travelled through the race like a well-handicapped horse last time but was unable to fend off an in-form rival who has subsequently bolted up by ten lengths to advertise the form. Out On The Tear can bounce back to winning ways here.

Lay

Athollblair Boy - 19:00 Newcastle

Three-time course-and-distance winner Athollblair Boy is fairly reliable over six furlongs here but he isn't especially well treated and can be opposed with National Anthem, who disappointed at Southwell last time but had previously been going the right way. National Anthem is much less exposed than Athollblair Boy and could still have more to offer, while Cailin's Lad is another who is open to further progress,

Smart Stat

Genial Hawkstone - 16:12 Huntingdon

£17.80 - Fergal O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Fergal O'Brien's bumper newcomers are always worth noting and he is represented by Genial Hawkstone in the finale at Huntingdon. Genial Hawkstone's dam is a half-sister to a smart chaser, so her pedigree offers some hope, and she is likely to be clued up on her debut, bearing in mind her trainer's excellent record.