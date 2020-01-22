Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 23 January
"...he is open to further improvement and should be difficult to beat..."
Timeform on Jobsonfire
Back
Jobsonfire - 14:45 Wetherby
Jobsonfire showed much improved form to make a winning handicap debut at Doncaster last week, scoring in the style of a horse worth following. He struck by ten lengths at Doncaster and escapes a penalty as the win was achieved in a conditional jockeys' race. He is clearly on a good mark, is open to further improvement and should be difficult to beat.
Lay
Eden du Houx - 15:55 Wetherby
Eden du Houx showed plenty of ability in bumpers, winning both starts in that sphere, including a listed contest at Ascot. He has made a slightly underwhelming start to life over hurdles, however, and made little impact at a higher level at Cheltenham last time. He retains the potential to do better but is likely to be sent off a short price and is worth opposing. Adicci reeled in a well-ridden rival at Plumpton, in a race that is proving to be strong form, and he makes more appeal.
Smart Stat
Phantasmal - 19:00 Newcastle
£47.00 - Karen McLintock's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Phantasmal has not raced since trailing home last of all over course and distance in August. However, he has since left Stuart Coltherd and joined Karen McLintock, who has an excellent record with horses returning from a break. Phantasmal has also undergone a wind operation, has cheekpieces applied for the first time and Ben Curtis has been booked, so there is hope for an improved performance.
