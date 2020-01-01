To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Thursday 2 January

Horses running on the all-weather at Lingfield
There's all-weather racing at Lingfield on Thursday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Thursday...

"...he is still lightly and could yet do better..."

Timeform on Purdey's Gift

Back
Purdey's Gift - 14:55 Lingfield

Purdey's Gift was disappointing at Kempton last time, failing to pick up as expected, but he had created a good impression when successful at Wolverhampton on his previous outing. He beat a subsequent winner at Wolverhampton and was impressive in doing so, finding plenty to lead inside the final half-furlong. He is still lightly and could yet do better after only six starts.

Lay
Heer We Go Again - 13:15 Lingfield

Heer We Go Again has solid claims on the form of his victory at Wolverhampton last month but that improved effort came over five furlongs, and he seemed to relish the drop in distance as he raced with plenty of zest in the lead. There is a doubt as to whether he will prove quite as good up in trip, so he can be opposed in a trappy heat in which Gold Brocade makes most appeal.

Smart Stat
Duchess of Avon - 15:30 Lingfield

Smart Stat: £55.05 - Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Gary Moore's runners are worth noting when he sends only one horse to a meeting, and it's possible to make a case for his representative Duchess of Avon in the last at Lingfield. She ran poorly on her penultimate outing at Brighton but took a step back in the right direction over a mile here last time, and is only 2 lb higher than when successful at Brighton in June.

Recommended bets

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

