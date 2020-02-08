Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 9 February

Back

Speed Dating - 16:45 Southwell

Speed Dating failed to make an impression at Kempton last time but he is seemingly at his best on Fibresand so will benefit from a return to Southwell. He won over course and distance in November and then went close at this track and trip the following month, going down only narrowly. He could have more to offer on this surface so makes plenty of appeal.

Lay

Moonraker - 15:40 Southwell

Moonraker has a good record here - he has won four times over course and distance - but he failed to meet expectations when only third on New Year's Day and then disappointed badly when trailing home last on his next outing. He has a bit to prove following such a lacklustre effort and can be opposed with Samovar, who is also effective here and wasn't disgraced last time.

Smart Stat

Master Debonair - 16:05 Exeter

3 - Colin Tizzard's number of winners in past eight runnings

Colin Tizzard has targeted this race with some excellent prospects, including Native River and Finian's Oscar, and he relies on Master Debonair this year, who arrives on the back of two impressive successes at Ascot. His win last time was especially noteworthy as he readily saw off some decent prospects, and he did so in a good time, adding substance to the form.