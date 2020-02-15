Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 16 February

Back

Molly Ollys Wishes - 14:40 Market Rasen

Molly Ollys Wishes built on some encouraging effort to get off the mark in taking fashion at Warwick last time, impressing with her accurate jumping and the strength with which she travelled. She only needed a hands-and-heels ride to scoot two and a half lengths clear, winning in the style of a mare with plenty still to offer, and she should prove difficult to beat here.

Lay

Rainbow Dreamer - 15:55 Kempton

Rainbow Dreamer produced a career-best effort to complete the hat-trick at Wolverhampton last time but he benefited from a good ride, sitting closer to the steady gallop than the runner-up, while the odds-on favourite clearly failed to give his running. The form Rainbow Dreamer showed at Wolverhampton is not as strong as that achieved by King's Advice last season, and he could face a tough task if Mark Johnston's stayer runs up to his best.

Smart Stat

Entangling - 15:25 Kempton

£14.48 - David Elsworth's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner at a Flat meeting

Entangling is David Elsworth's only representative at Kempton on Sunday and he is of obvious interest on the back of two good efforts in defeat. He finished runner-up at Lingfield last time but shaped nicely, the steady pace not playing to his strengths. He looks capable of defying this mark if getting a stronger pace to chase or a more prominent ride.