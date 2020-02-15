To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 16 February

Horses breaking from the stalls
Kempton stages all-weather action on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...

"...he could face a tough task..."

Timeform on Rainbow Dreamer

Back
Molly Ollys Wishes - 14:40 Market Rasen

Molly Ollys Wishes built on some encouraging effort to get off the mark in taking fashion at Warwick last time, impressing with her accurate jumping and the strength with which she travelled. She only needed a hands-and-heels ride to scoot two and a half lengths clear, winning in the style of a mare with plenty still to offer, and she should prove difficult to beat here.

Lay
Rainbow Dreamer - 15:55 Kempton

Rainbow Dreamer produced a career-best effort to complete the hat-trick at Wolverhampton last time but he benefited from a good ride, sitting closer to the steady gallop than the runner-up, while the odds-on favourite clearly failed to give his running. The form Rainbow Dreamer showed at Wolverhampton is not as strong as that achieved by King's Advice last season, and he could face a tough task if Mark Johnston's stayer runs up to his best.

Smart Stat
Entangling - 15:25 Kempton

£14.48 - David Elsworth's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner at a Flat meeting

Entangling is David Elsworth's only representative at Kempton on Sunday and he is of obvious interest on the back of two good efforts in defeat. He finished runner-up at Lingfield last time but shaped nicely, the steady pace not playing to his strengths. He looks capable of defying this mark if getting a stronger pace to chase or a more prominent ride.

Recommended bets

Molly Ollys Wishes - 14:40 Market Rasen
Rainbow Dreamer - 15:55 Kempton
Entangling - 15:25 Kempton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

